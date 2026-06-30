Raptors' NBA Finals Odds Skyrocket Following Reported Kawhi Leonard Trade With Clippers

A major domino in the NBA offseason has fallen.

The Los Angeles Clippers reportedly are trading star forward Kawhi Leonard to the Toronto Raptors for a package that includes Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, two first-round picks, a pick swap and two second-round picks.

BREAKING: The Los Angeles Clippers are nearing deal sending Kawhi Leonard to the Toronto Raptors for Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, 2 first-round picks, 1 pick swap and 2 second-rounders, sources tell ESPN. A return to Canada for the Raptors champion and two-time Finals MVP. pic.twitter.com/VovqGw5qS6 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2026

The move has completely flipped the odds to win the NBA Finals in the 2026-27 season, as the Raptors went from +10000 following the NBA Draft to +2500 at DraftKings after the Leonard deal was reported by ESPN's Shams Charania. Leonard won a title with Toronto in the 2018-19 season, and he should form a lethal duo with Scottie Barnes in the Eastern Conference.

The Raptors were the No. 5 seed in the East last season, but they fell short in the playoffs with Ingram struggling in the first round before he was injured against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Now, Toronto has a true All-NBA player and a two-time NBA Finals MVP in Leonard that can carry the scoring load in a playoff series.

Health will always be a concern with Leonard, but he was on the floor quite often for the Clippers in the 2025-26 season.

Leonard appeared in 65 games for L.A., averaging 27.9 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game while shooting 50.5 percent from the field and 38.7 percent from beyond the arc.

The Clippers have dropped to +15000 to win the Finals with Leonard now in Toronto, though they now have some assets to continue building their young core. Ingram joins Darius Garland and No. 5 overall pick Keaton Wagler, and the Clips have added some draft capital that was much-needed after the team went years without any quality draft assets due to the Paul George trade.

Meanwhile, Toronto is tied for the seventh-best odds to win the NBA Finals in the 2026-27 season and only has worse Finals odds than the Boston Celtics, New York Knicks and Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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