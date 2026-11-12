Raptors vs. 76ers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Nov. 12

Jaylen Brown and the Philadelphia 76ers are looking to bounce back from a loss to the Boston Celtics when they host the Toronto Raptors on Thursday night.

Philly is still off to a strong start this season at 9-3, and it’s favored at home with the Raptors dealing with a couple of injuries.

Toronto is down Kawhi Leonard (knee) and it didn’t have Scottie Barnes (groin) in Wednesday’s loss against Boston. The Raptors are playing the second night of a back-to-back in this matchup, so they could be short-handed anyway with some players potentially resting.

Toronto’s fast start has been erased a bit by Leonard’s injury , but it still ranks 13th in the NBA in net rating this season.

The 76ers have some injury issues of their own tonight, as they’ve listed both LeBron James (foot) and Joel Embiid (back) as questionable. Both veterans are likely going to have their minutes and games managed as the season goes along, and if they sit, Brown, Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe should all see a major bump in usage.

Tuesday’s loss dropped Philly to 4-2 at home this season, but it’s looking to bounce back against a Raptors team that is just .500 (3-3) on the road.

Let’s check out the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for Thursday’s Eastern Conference showdown.

Raptors vs. 76ers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Raptors +8.5 (-103)

76ers -8.5 (-117)

Moneyline

Raptors: +286

76ers: -359

Total

221.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Raptors vs. 76ers How to Watch

Date: Thursday, Nov. 12

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena

How to Watch (TV): TSN, NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBA League Pass

Raptors record: 5-6

76ers record: 9-3

Raptors vs. 76ers Injury Reports

Raptors Injury Report

Not submitted yet

76ers Injury Report

Adem Bona – out

Dominick Barlow – out

Ariel Hukporti – out

Joel Embiid – questionable

LeBron James – questionable

Raptors vs. 76ers Best NBA Prop Bet

76ers Best NBA Prop Bet

Tyrese Maxey OVER 24.5 Points (-106)

I shared my favorite prop bets for the night in today’s edition of our best NBA props for SI Betting , and I’m targeting Maxey with Embiid and James on the injury report.

Since both James and Embiid are questionable, there’s a chance that Tyrese Maxey, Jaylen Brown and VJ Edgecombe all see an uptick in usage on Thursday night.

I’m targeting Maxey in the prop market as a result, as the All-NBA guard has been by far the Sixers’ best player this season.

Through 12 games, Maxey is averaging 26.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game while shooting 49.1 percent from the field and 36.0 percent from 3. He’s seen his shot volume fluctuate in recent games, but he still dropped 24 points on just 12 shots in a loss to Boston on Tuesday.

Overall, Maxey has 25 or more points in nine of his games and is taking 18.5 shots per night. Even if one of James or Embiid plays, either player sitting should open up some more shot volume for Maxey.

The Raptors are playing the second night of a back-to-back, so this is a pretty tough turnaround for them against one of the best teams in the East. I think that sets up well for Maxey to have a big game and at least come right around his season average.

Raptors vs. 76ers Prediction and Pick

Both of these teams could end up being short-handed on Thursday, and it seems highly unlikely that Leonard returns to the lineup for Toronto.

So, I’m targeting the UNDER in this matchup, as the Sixers have played just a few games with over 221 combined points. Philly is 8-4 to the UNDER this season, and it has seven games with 221 points or less.

The Raptors have also hit the UNDER in the majority of their games (six of 11) after failing to crack 100 points in a loss to Boston on Wednesday.

Philly has struggled on offense this season despite a strong record (22nd in offensive rating), and I have some major concerns about this Raptors attack if both Leonard and Barnes are out once again.

Rather than take a side with so many injuries for both teams, I’ll trust these two defenses that are No. 6 (Philly) and No. 13 (Toronto) in defensive rating while also ranking in the top 12 in the league in points per game allowed.

Pick: UNDER 221.5 (-112 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $200 in bonus bets + 3 months of NBA League Pass when you make your first $5 bet .