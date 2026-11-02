Raptors vs. Clippers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Nov. 2

A pair of teams playing the second night of a back-to-back face off on Monday night as part of the NBA’s 15- game slate.

All 30 NBA teams will take the floor on Monday, and the Toronto Raptors are wrapping up their Los Angeles trip after a loss against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night. The Los Angeles Clippers and Darius Garland dropped their game against the Golden State Warriors, and they’ve been short-handed to open the season.

Kawhi Leonard (knee, out) won’t make his return to Los Angeles after the cap circumvention scandal that torpedoed the Clippers franchise, as he’s away from the team to rehab his injury. So, the Raptors are going to rely heavily on Scottie Barnes, RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley to lead the way on offense in the coming weeks.

The Clippers won their first game of the season, but they've dropped each of their last five and seem destined for one of the worst records in the West this season.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop pick and my prediction for this interconference matchup.

Raptors vs. Clippers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Raptors -5.5 (-106)

Clippers +5.5 (-114)

Moneyline

Raptors: -204

Clippers: +170

Total

220.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Raptors vs. Clippers How to Watch

Date: Monday, Nov. 2

Time: 10:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Intuit Dome

How to Watch (TV): ClipperVision, WB Los Angeles, TSN, NBA League Pass

Raptors record: 3-3

Clippers record: 1-5

Raptors vs. Clippers Injury Reports

Raptors Injury Report

Not submitted yet

Clippers Injury Report

Not submitted yet

Raptors vs. Clippers Best NBA Prop Bet

Raptors Best NBA Prop Bet

Scottie Barnes OVER 23.5 Points (-112)

This season, Scottie Barnes is averaging 24.8 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game while taking over 21 shots per game. He’s coming off a 29-point game against the Lakers (on 20 shots) and is the clear offensive leader with Leonard sidelined.

Barnes has scored 41, 28 and 29 points in his last three games. After a dreadful 0-for-12 shooting night in this first game without Leonard (Barnes did not score in that game), the All-Star forward has rebounded and scored over this number in each game.

The Clippers were just torched for 37 points by Warriors rookie Yaxel Lendeborg, and this feels like a must-win game for Toronto after falling to 3-3 this season. I like Barnes to continue his strong start on Monday.

Raptors vs. Clippers Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I like the Raptors on the road:

Both the Raptors and Clippers are playing the second night of a back-to-back on Monday after L.A. lost to Golden State and the Raptors came up short against the Lakers.

Toronto is without Kawhi Leonard, but it still is the better team in this matchup, ranking seventh in the NBA in net rating, fifth in defensive rating and 10th in offensive rating in the 2026-27 season.

The Clippers have just one win all year – their season opener against the Sacramento Kings – and they’ve covered the spread in just three of six games. After losing to the Steph Curry-less Warriors on Sunday, I can’t get behind the Clippers – even at home – against this Raptors team.

The Clips have fallen to 22nd in the league in net rating this season, and they’re averaging just 106.5 points per game (28th in the NBA).

With Brandon Ingram, Bradley Beal and others sidelined, there aren’t a lot of proven scoring options on this team outside of Darius Garland.

I’ll lay the points with Scottie Barnes and the Raptors as they look to get back on track after losing three of their last four games.

Pick: Raptors -5.5 (-106 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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