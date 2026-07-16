Raptors vs. Heat Prediction, Odds, Players to Watch for NBA Summer League

The Toronto Raptors are looking to move to 3-1 in Las Vegas this summer, and they’ll take on the Miami Heat in their final game before consolation/semifinal play.

Miami took down the Milwaukee Bucks to open action in Vegas, but it has dropped back-to-back games, including a 73-point showing in a loss to Cleveland its last time out. The Raptors have done the complete opposite, winning two games in a row to give them a fighting chance of reaching the semifinals this weekend.

Personally, I don’t love betting on Summer League, especially this far into play in Vegas since teams are playing different rotations and want to prioritize development. I do think there is a clear better team in this matchup just based on the talent on these Summer League rosters, but I’d caution bettors to make smaller wagers on these games that don’t have long-term impact on the NBA season.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player to watch and my prediction for this Eastern Conference battle in Summer League.

Raptors vs. Heat Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Raptors -2.5 (-105)

Heat +2.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Raptors: -135

Heat: +114

Total

181.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Raptors vs. Heat How to Watch

Date: Thursday, July 16

Time: 9:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Cox Pavilion

How to Watch (TV): ESPN2

Raptors record: 2-1

Heat record: 1-2

Raptors vs. Heat Injury Reports

Raptors Injury Report

Not submitted yet

Heat Injury Report

Not submitted yet

Raptors vs. Heat Key Player to Watch

Allen Graves, Forward, Raptors

First-round pick Allen Graves had just nine points in his last Summer League game, but he put on a show in the team’s opener, dropping 22 points and 13 rebounds.

#19 pick Allen Graves FILLED the stat sheet for the @Raptors in his NBA Summer League debut:



🦖 22 PTS (team-high)

🦖 13 REB

🦖 3 STL

🦖 2 BLK

🦖 3 3PM pic.twitter.com/3JC2b5SQJv — NBA (@NBA) July 11, 2026

Graves shot over 40 percent from 3-point range for Santa Clara last year, averaging 11.8 points and 6.5 rebounds per game. He likely will have a small role for the Raptors this season since they have a playoff-caliber roster – especially if the Kawhi Leonard trade eventually goes through – but Graves has some NBA-ready skills with his size and shooting ability.

The Heat don’t have a top pick playing in Summer League, so all eyes should be on Graves in this matchup.

Raptors vs. Heat Prediction and Pick

Miami picked up a win to open Summer League against the Bucks, but it has lost two in a row, scoring just 73 points in a double-digit loss to Cleveland in its last matchup.

Meanwhile, Toronto has rebounded from an opening loss to Boston (in overtime), knocking off a 2-1 Houston team by double digits before holding on for a one-point win over Indiana.

Miami is known for finding undrafted talent that eventually becomes a key part of the NBA roster, but the Giannis trade has left the Heat rather thin in terms of elite young talent this summer.

I’ll take Toronto as a small favorite to win this game and remain in the mix for a semifinal spot.

Pick: Raptors Moneyline (-135 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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