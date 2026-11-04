Raptors vs. Nuggets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Nov. 4

It’s been a rough start to the season for the Denver Nuggets and Nikola Jokic, as they lost at home to the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday to fall to 3-3.

Denver is just 19th in the league in net rating through six games, yet it’s favored at home on Wednesday night against the Toronto Raptors.

Kawhi Leonard (knee) is sidelined for the Toronto Raptors, but that did not stop them from picking up a win on Monday against the Los Angeles Clippers to get back over .500 this season.

Scottie Barnes is playing at an All-NBA level so far in the 2026-27 season, and the Raptors have a good amount of depth to make up for the loss of Leonard for a few weeks. Still, if this team wants to win a title this season, the two-time Finals MVP’s health is paramount.

The Raptors’ calling card this season has been on defense (seventh in defensive rating), and they’ll look to slow down one of the more dynamic two-man games in the league with Jamal Murry and Jokic on Wednesday.

Let’s jump right into the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this interconference clash on Nov. 4.

Raptors vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Raptors +4.5 (-110)

Nuggets -4.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Raptors: +160

Nuggets: -192

Total

230.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Raptors vs. Nuggets How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 4

Time: 9:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Ball Arena

How to Watch (TV): Altitude, TSN, NBA League Pass

Raptors record: 4-3

Nuggets record: 3-3

Raptors vs. Nuggets Injury Reports

Raptors Injury Report

Nate Bittle – out

Kawhi Leonard – out

Malachi Smith – out

Jakob Poeltl – questionable

Nuggets Injury Report

Cameron Johnson – probable

Alpha Diallo – probable

Spencer Jones – out

Julian Strawther – out

Raptors vs. Nuggets Best NBA Prop Bets

Raptors Best NBA Prop Bet

Scottie Barnes OVER 22.5 Points (-122)

Scottie Barnes could be in line for a big game on Wednesday, and he’s one of my top prop targets in today’s column for SI Betting :

The Denver Nuggets have really struggled on defense in the 2026-27 season, ranking 23rd in defensive rating and 24th in opponent points in the paint per game.

That’s a good sign for Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes, who is averaging 24.4 points per game while shooting 47.6 percent from the field. Barnes has at least 22 points in all but one of his games, including five games where he’s cleared this prop.

With Kawhi Leonard sidelined, the Raptors are leaning on Barnes as their No. 1 scoring option, and he’s taking 20.4 shots per game. I think he can reach his season average against a bad Denver defense on Wednesday.

Raptors vs. Nuggets Prediction and Pick

I can’t lay points with this Denver team right now – even at home – against another playoff-caliber opponent.

The Raptors are down their best pure scorer in Leonard, but Barnes is playing at an All-Star level and has helped the team to a 4-3 start. Toronto is a top-10 team in offensive, defensive and net rating this season, while Denver is 19th in net rating and just 2-4 against the spread.

The Nuggets are a pretty thin team with Spencer Jones and Julian Strawther missing time to begin the season, and last season’s first-round exit in the playoffs was certainly a worrisome moment for the future of this Nuggets core.

The Raptors may not win this game, but they hung tough with the Lakers on Sunday and covered as a favorite on the second night of a back-to-back against the Clippers.

Denver just lost outright to Portland at home, and its three wins this season are against New Orleans (twice) and a Phoenix team that is 0-5 against the spread.

I’ll take the points with Toronto until the Nuggets start proving that they should be taken seriously as a title contender.

Pick: Raptors +4.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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