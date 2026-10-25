Raptors vs. Timberwolves Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Oct. 25

The game of the day in the NBA takes place in Minnesota, as the undefeated Minnesota Timberwolves take on the 2-0 Toronto Raptors.

Both of these teams have dominated in their first two games, ranking No. 1 (Toronto) and No. 2 (Minnesota) in net rating. They are also both in the top three in the league in defensive rating.

The new-look Wolves have taken a ton of 3-pointers to open the season, and while LaMelo Ball and Anthony Edwards were on fire against Miami in the opener, they struggled in a win over Orlando on Friday. Can they find a middle ground against Scottie Barnes, Kawhi Leonard and Co.?

Oddsmakers are expecting a close game, as the Wolves are just 1.5-point home favorites on Sunday.

Let’s dive into the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this interconference clash between two potential Finals contenders.

Raptors vs. Timberwolves Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Raptors +1.5 (-115)

Timberwolves -1.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Raptors: -105

Timberwolves: -115

Total

230.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Raptors vs. Timberwolves How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Oct. 25

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Target Center

How to Watch (TV): NBA TV

Raptors record: 2-0

Timberwolves record: 2-0

Raptors vs. Timberwolves Injury Reports

Raptors Injury Report

Nate Bittle – out

Malachi Smith – out

Timberwolves Injury Report

Donte DiVincenzo – out

Raptors vs. Timberwolves Best NBA Prop Bets

Timberwolves Best NBA Prop Bet

Ayo Dosunmu OVER 20.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-109)

In today’s edition of our best NBA props column for SI Betting , I broke down why Dosunmu is worth a look after a strong first two games of the season:

Ayo Dosumnu has gotten off to a great start in a super-sub role for the Minnesota Timberwolves, playing over 26 minutes in his first two games in the 2026-27 season.

The former second-round pick is averaging 15.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game, shooting 50.0 percent from the field and 40.0 percent from 3. The Wolves are using Dosunmu as the third guard behind LaMelo Ball and Anthony Edwards, which has led to a ton of chances on the ball.

Dosunmu had a 10-assist game his last time out and has attempted at least 11 shots in each game this season. That gives him a pretty solid floor against a Toronto Raptors team that is No. 1 in defensive rating, but also No. 1 in pace this season.

After going for 24 and 31 PRA in his first two games, Dosunmu may be a little undervalued on Sunday night.

Raptors vs. Timberwolves Prediction and Pick

These teams are both in the top half of the league in pace – Toronto is actually No. 1 – but they’ve fallen short of 230.5 points in three of their four combined games.

Minnesota barely went over this number in its opener against Miami – scoring 131 points – but it combined for just 208 in a win over Orlando on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Raptors have put up 135 and 112 points in their two games, finishing with 227 and 214 combined points in those matchups.

These teams are No. 1 (Toronto) and No. 3 (Minnesota) in defensive rating this season, and I’m willing to bet on these defenses showing up again on Sunday.

The Wolves are playing uptempo (12th in pace) and taking a ton of 3-pointers, but they may struggle against all of the elite defensive wings on this Toronto roster. This total is a touch too high for two teams that have already held a team under 100 points once this season.

Pick: UNDER 230.5 (-105 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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