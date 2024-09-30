Ravens Super Bowl Odds Jump After Blowing Out Bills on Sunday Night Football
Remember when the Baltimore Ravens were 0-2 and facing a bear must-win against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3?
That feels like months ago, as Lamar Jackson and company have immediately shown they are contenders in the AFC, knocking off Dallas and the Buffalo Bills in back-to-back weeks to get to 2-2 on the season.
After blowing out the Bills 35-10 on Sunday Night Football, the Ravens moved from +1300 to +800 to win the Super Bowl this season at DraftKings Sportsbook – an implied probability of 11.11 percent.
Baltimore Ravens Super Bowl Odds Return to Previous High
That brings the Ravens right back to where they were at the start of the 2024 season, behind only the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl odds market.
Baltimore’s running game – led by Jackson and Derrick Henry – has really powered it over the last two games, and the Ravens now have 881 rushing yards on the season – the next closest team (Green Bay) has 698.
Does this ground-and-pound style make Baltimore an interesting bet to win the Super Bowl?
At +800, we may have already missed the Ravens at the best price they’ll be at in the 2024 season.
Still, it’s worth noting that Baltimore – despite a slow start – is just one game back in the AFC North standings after the Pittsburgh Steelers lost in Week 4.
Tankathon also has the Ravens 18th in remaining schedule strength, meaning they should be able to make up some ground after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1. We’ve seen time and time again that the Ravens are contenders with Jackson healthy, and there’s no reason to think differently in 2024 – especially after Baltimore dominated one of the best teams in the NFL.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.