Ravens vs. Bills Best Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 (Bet on Josh Allen, Zay Flowers, Baltimore Rookie)

Sunday's marquee matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills calls for some player prop action, as there are a ton of great playmakers set to take the field.

It all starts with the quarterback position, as Lamar Jackson is set to return from a three-game absence due to an ankle injury and take on MVP favorite Josh Allen in their sixth-ever regular season meeting. Jackson has the edge in regular season matchups between the two stars at 3-2, but Allen has won both of their meetings in the playoffs, including one in the 2024 season.

Running backs James Cook and Derrick Henry will also get a lot of attention in the prop market in this game, but I'm looking at multiple pass catchers on the Ravens' side for some of my best bets.

Zay Flowers has been one of the best receivers in the NFL through the first seven weeks, and he could have a big game against a Buffalo secondary that is 29th in the league in EPA/Pass.

Oddsmakers have set a rather high total on this game, at 54.5, so bettors can expect plenty of offensive fireworks on Sunday. The last time these two teams played in the regular season, they combined for 81 points.

While there are a ton of games to consider during Sunday's 1:00 p.m. EST window, this one might be the best one. So, here's a breakdown of my three favorite props for the Ravens vs. Bills showdown in Week 8.

Best Prop Bets for Ravens vs. Bills

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Josh Allen OVER 7.5 Rush Attempts (+106)

Zay Flowers OVER 76.5 Receiving Yards (-114)

Ja’Kobi Lane OVER 2.5 Receptions (-134)

Josh Allen OVER 7.5 Rush Attempts (+106)

Allen has been awesome on the ground this season, carrying the ball 48 times (eight times per game) for 240 yards and eight scores. Allen is the preferred option for the Bills in short yardage, handling eight or more carries in three of his six games.

Fresh out of a bye, I expect Allen to be as healthy as he’s been this season, which could be a good sign for him using his legs. The Ravens are allowing over four yards per carry to opposing quarterbacks, and Allen had 14 carries in the meeting between these teams during the 2025 regular season.

Baltimore ranks 12th in the league in EPA/Rush, so the Bills and Joe Brady may get creative with the running game rather than riding James Cook (who has had fumbling issues) on Sunday.

At plus money, this prop is worth a shot for the former league MVP.

Zay Flowers OVER 76.5 Receiving Yards (-114)

Zay Flowers has put together a strong start to the season, catching 40 passes for 608 yards despite being limited to 64.9 percent of the Ravens’ offensive snaps due to a hamstring injury in the early going of the season.

There are so many numbers that support Flowers having a big game on Sunday, starting with the Buffalo defense.

The Bills are 29th in EPA/Pass this season and 32nd in EPA/Play overall. On top of that, Flowers has the fourth-highest target share in the NFL and ranks fourth in targets per route run behind only Puka Nacua, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and CeeDee Lamb.

Flowers has cleared 76.5 receiving yards in four of his games this season despite dealing with a hamstring injury, and he’s averaging over 100 yards per game overall.

He should be the focal point of a Baltimore pass attack that is going to be infinitely better with Jackson under center.

Ja’Kobi Lane OVER 2.5 Receptions (-134)

Ravens rookie Ja’Kobi Lane has played just one game with Lamar Jackson, catching one of his three targets in Week 1 against the Indianapolis Colts for 11 yards.

The third-round pick missed time with a wrist injury, but he’s returned to play a major role in this offense the last two weeks.

Lane played 54.4 percent of the team’s snaps in Week 6 and 68.7 percent of the snaps in Week 7, receiving five targets in each game. He reeled in seven of those passes for 65 yards. While those aren’t huge numbers, Lane has cleared this prop in back-to-back games, and he saw three targets in limited snaps in the opener before going down.

Jackson is an immediate boost to Baltimore’s passing offense, so I think Lane is a great bet to clear this prop for the third game in a row, especially if his snap share continues to rise.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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