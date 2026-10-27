Ravens vs. Bills Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 8

The best game in the NFL Week 8 slate is an early afternoon AFC showdown between the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens. This game somehow skipped being a prime-time matchup, but that just means we may need to dedicate a screen to it on Sunday afternoon.

The Bills are 5-1 on the season and are coming off a BYE week. They'll welcome the Ravens to Buffalo, who have lost two straight to fall to 4-3, but are hoping to get their star quarterback, Lamar Jackson, back in the lineup.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this can't-miss game.

Ravens vs. Bills Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Ravens +3.5 (-118)

Bills -3.5 (-102)

Moneyline

Ravens +154

Bills -185

Total

OVER 53.5 (-112)

UNDER 53.5 (-108)

Ravens vs. Bills How to Watch

Date: Sunday, November 1

Time: 1:00 pm ET

Venue: Highmark Stadium

How to Watch (TV): CBS

Ravens record: 4-3

Bills record: 5-1

Ravens vs. Bills Betting Trends

The Bills are 3-1-1 against the spread in the last five meetings between these two teams

The UNDER is 4-2 in the last six meetings between these two teams

The Ravens are are 2-5 against the spread this season

The Bills are 4-2 against the spread this season

Ravens vs. Bills Injury Reports

Ravens Injury Report

Lamar Jackson, QB - Questionable

Broderick Washington Jr., DT - Questionable

Jaylinn Hawkins, S - Questionable

Olaivavega Ioane, G - Questionable

Bills Injury Report

C.J. Gardner-Johnson, S - Suspended

DJ Moore, WR - Questionable

Ed Oliver, DT - Questionable

Te'Cory Couch, CB - Questionable

Jordan Hancock, CB - IR

Ravens vs. Bills Prediction and Best Bet

Betting on this game hinges on whether or not Lamar Jackson is going to be able to suit up for the Ravens. Unfortunately, I place my bets early in the week, so I don't have the benefit of knowing whether or not the two-time MVP will be on the field on Sunday. The betting line indicates that he will, so I'm going to trust that, along with the reports that Jesse Minter is optimistic that Jackson will be ready to go.

When a team only has one loss on their schedule, and they have the best quarterback in football on their roster, a lot of their issues are overlooked. That's the case for the Bills, whose defense has been horrendous this season, ranking 30th in both opponent EPA per play and opponent success rate. They are the only defense in football that ranks in the bottom three in both of those metrics.

I hesitate to lay more than a field goal on any team with that bad of a defense, especially when that defense potentially has to face another MVP candidate at quarterback.

I'll take the points with Baltimore on Sunday.

Pick: Ravens +3.5 (-118) via DraftKings

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