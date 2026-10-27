Ravens vs. Bills Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 8
The best game in the NFL Week 8 slate is an early afternoon AFC showdown between the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens. This game somehow skipped being a prime-time matchup, but that just means we may need to dedicate a screen to it on Sunday afternoon.
The Bills are 5-1 on the season and are coming off a BYE week. They'll welcome the Ravens to Buffalo, who have lost two straight to fall to 4-3, but are hoping to get their star quarterback, Lamar Jackson, back in the lineup.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this can't-miss game.
Ravens vs. Bills Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Ravens +3.5 (-118)
- Bills -3.5 (-102)
Moneyline
- Ravens +154
- Bills -185
Total
- OVER 53.5 (-112)
- UNDER 53.5 (-108)
Ravens vs. Bills How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, November 1
- Time: 1:00 pm ET
- Venue: Highmark Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Ravens record: 4-3
- Bills record: 5-1
Ravens vs. Bills Betting Trends
- The Bills are 3-1-1 against the spread in the last five meetings between these two teams
- The UNDER is 4-2 in the last six meetings between these two teams
- The Ravens are are 2-5 against the spread this season
- The Bills are 4-2 against the spread this season
Ravens vs. Bills Injury Reports
Ravens Injury Report
- Lamar Jackson, QB - Questionable
- Broderick Washington Jr., DT - Questionable
- Jaylinn Hawkins, S - Questionable
- Olaivavega Ioane, G - Questionable
Bills Injury Report
- C.J. Gardner-Johnson, S - Suspended
- DJ Moore, WR - Questionable
- Ed Oliver, DT - Questionable
- Te'Cory Couch, CB - Questionable
- Jordan Hancock, CB - IR
Ravens vs. Bills Prediction and Best Bet
Betting on this game hinges on whether or not Lamar Jackson is going to be able to suit up for the Ravens. Unfortunately, I place my bets early in the week, so I don't have the benefit of knowing whether or not the two-time MVP will be on the field on Sunday. The betting line indicates that he will, so I'm going to trust that, along with the reports that Jesse Minter is optimistic that Jackson will be ready to go.
When a team only has one loss on their schedule, and they have the best quarterback in football on their roster, a lot of their issues are overlooked. That's the case for the Bills, whose defense has been horrendous this season, ranking 30th in both opponent EPA per play and opponent success rate. They are the only defense in football that ranks in the bottom three in both of those metrics.
I hesitate to lay more than a field goal on any team with that bad of a defense, especially when that defense potentially has to face another MVP candidate at quarterback.
I'll take the points with Baltimore on Sunday.
Pick: Ravens +3.5 (-118) via DraftKings
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets