Ravens vs. Browns Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 6

The Baltimore Ravens managed to beat the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday Night Football without Lamar Jackson, and now they may have their star quarterback back in the lineup for their first AFC North game of the season when they take on the Cleveland Browns.

The Browns are a surprising 3-2 on the season, and an upset win for them on Sunday would put them in first place with two divisional wins already on their resume.

You can find my best bet for this game in the Week 6 edition of the Road to 272 Bets. In this article, we're going to dive into my favorite player props for this divisional showdown.

Ravens vs. Browns Best NFL Prop Bets

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Derrick Henry OVER 89.5 Rush Yards (-103)

Deshaun Watson OVER 201.5 Passing Yards (-113)

Rashod Bateman Anytime Touchdown (+350)

Derrick Henry OVER 89.5 Rush Yards (-103)

I ranked Derrick Henry to go over his rushing yards total as my No. 6 favorite bet in the Week 6 edition of the Player Prop Countdown:

The weakest part of the Cleveland Browns is their run defense, ranking 29th in opponent rush EPA and 28th in opponent rush success rate. That, along with the fact that Lamar Jackson is nursing an injury, means it would be smart for the Ravens to lean on Derrick Henry. There's a chance he has his biggest performance of the season this Sunday.

Deshaun Watson OVER 201.5 Passing Yards (-113)

Deshaun Watson has played better than people expected this season, and he has thrown for over 200 passing yards in three of his five games. He now gets to face a Ravens defense that has been good, but not great, to begin the year.

With Baltimore potentially having a big lead, it could result in Watson racking up garbage time yards late in the game.

Rashod Bateman Anytime Touchdown (+350)

I'm surprised to see Rashod Bateman listed at this high of a price to score a touchdown for the Ravens, considering he's second on the team in receiving yards with 233 and third in receptions with 16. Zay Flowers being back in the lineup will hurt his production, but he's still worth a bet at +350, with him being the clear No. 2 wideout.

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