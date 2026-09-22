Ravens vs. Cowboys Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 3

The Baltimore Ravens and Dallas Cowboys head to Brazil for the second international game of the 2026 NFL season.

Both teams enter the week with a 1-1 record. The Cowboys lost to the New York Giants in Week 1, but then bounced back with an impressive Week 2 win against the Washington Commanders. The Ravens beat up on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1, but then suffered a surprising loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 2.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this international showdown.

Ravens vs. Cowboys Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Spread

Ravens -3 (-104)

Cowboys +3 (-115)

Moneyline

Ravens -157

Cowboys +132

Total

OVER 52.5 (-113)

UNDER 52.5 (-107)

Ravens vs. Cowboys How to Watch

Date: Sunday, September 27

Time: 4:25 PM ET

Venue: Maracana Stadium (Rio De Janeiro, Brazil)

How to Watch (TV): CBS

Ravens record: 1-1

Cowboys record: 1-1

Ravens vs. Cowboys Betting Trends

Ravens are 3-2 against the spread in their last five games vs. Cowboys

The OVER is 4-1 in the last five meetings between these two teams

Ravens are 3-7 against the spread in their last 10 games

The OVER is 6-4 in the Ravens' last 10 games

Cowboys are 4-6 against the spread in their last 10 games

The OVER is 9-1 in the Cowboys' last 10 games

Ravens vs. Cowboys Key Player to Watch

Lamar Jackson, QB - Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson seems to be returning to his MVP form. He has completed 67.9% of passes for 559 yards, and two touchdowns, while adding 74 yards and a touchdown on the ground. He certainly needs Zay Flowers to return to the lineup sooner rather than later, but if Jackson can keep playing at this level, the Ravens are going to be true AFC contenders.

Ravens vs. Cowboys Prediction and Best Bet

In the Week 3 edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I broke down why I'm laying the points with the Ravens:

It's been a long time since we've seen a team "deserve" to win a game to the extent they did, but ended up losing, as the Ravens did this past weekend against the Saints. Just take a peek at this Net Success Rate chart to see it visualized.

Did we really get beat that bad? Comparing offensive success rates for NFL games in Week 2: pic.twitter.com/0XSyMQgzR7 — Sam Hoppen (@SamHoppen) September 21, 2026

That's why I'm not too concerned about the loss and still feel confident laying the points with the Ravens in this spot. They lead the NFL in Net Yards per Play (+2.1), and their offense ranks inside the top six in both EPA per play and success rate. The weak part of their team has been their defense, which ranks in the middle of the pack in most metrics.

The Cowboys seem to be the same Cowboys from a year ago. Their defense has been one of the worst in the league, ranking 29th in opponent EPA per play and 31st in opponent success rate. That means their offense may have to score every time they touch the ball if they want to keep pace with the Baltimore offense.

Pick: Ravens -3 (-104) via Caesars

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