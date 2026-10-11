Ravens vs. Falcons Best NFL Prop Bets for Sunday Night Football in Week 5 (Bet on Drake London)

For the third week in a row, the Atlanta Falcons are in primetime, as they’ll take on the Baltimore Ravens with a chance to get back over .500.

Atlanta was an underdog in the lookahead line for this game, but Lamar Jackson suffered an ankle injury in Week 4, which has completely flipped the odds in this matchup. The Falcons are now home favorites as they look to get back over .500 this season.

But, if you aren’t sold on a side, there are a ton of other ways (the prop market especially) to bet on Sunday night’s showdown.

Jackson’s ankle injury certainly changes things for this Baltimore offense, especially since the Falcons are a top-10 in EPA/Play (eighth) and success rate (third) in the 2026 season.

Derrick Henry should see a ton of work for a Ravens team that did not score in the second half in a win over Tennessee in Week 4 after Jackson exited. Tyler Huntley will make his first start of the season on Sunday night, and the Ravens are hoping he can play a clean game to allow them to steal a road win.

The Falcons are a perfect 2-0 with Michael Penix Jr. under center, and he’s fourth in the NFL in both EPA/Play and success rate since returning in Week 3. Bijan Robinson, Drake London and Brian Robinson Jr. have all gone off in recent weeks, making the Falcons a fun team to bet on in the prop market.

So, who should bettors target on Sunday night?

I’ve narrowed things down to three players, including a pick for Robinson to close out Sunday’s Week 5 action.

Best NFL Prop Bets for Ravens vs. Falcons

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Derrick Henry OVER 20.5 Rush Attempts (-114)

Bijan Robinson OVER 119.5 Rushing + Receiving Yards (-115)

Drake London OVER 5.5 Receptions (-138)

Derrick Henry OVER 20.5 Rush Attempts (-114)

With Jackson banged up, this could be a huge game for Derrick Henry on the ground.

The star running back has already handled 89 carries through the first four weeks of the season, rushing the ball at least 23 times in three of those games.

The Falcons are an elite run defense in the 2026 campaign – they’re No. 1 in EPA/Rush and yards per carry allowed – but the Ravens have to attack somewhere with their passing game compromised.

Baltimore’s best chance to win may be by slowing the game down and relying on Henry to continue a strong start to the season. He’s averaging just under 100 yards per game and 4.2 yards per carry. I expect a major workload in this primetime matchup.

Bijan Robinson OVER 119.5 Rushing + Receiving Yards (-115)

This week, SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan shared his top 10 props for Week 5 in his Player Prop Countdown, and he has this play for Bijan Robinson at No. 1:

How could you not bet on Bijan Robinson to have another huge game? Not only is he playing behind one of the best offensive lines in football who have opened up holes the size of trucks for him to run through, but he is also being used frequently in the passing game.

He and the Falcons now get to face an average Ravens defense that ranks 13th in opponent EPA per play and 15th in opponent success rate. They're also 24th in opponent rush EPA.

Bijan plays his best when the lights are brightest, so I expect another huge primetime performance by the Falcons' star running back.

Drake London OVER 5.5 Receptions (-138)

Falcons wide receiver Drake London has been a beast since Michael Penix Jr. took back his job at quarterback, and he’s a prime prop target in Week 5.

Now, the Baltimore defense has been great against the pass, ranking ninth in EPA/Pass while allowing just four total passing scores in four weeks, but London is receiving too much volume in this passing game to fade in primetime.

London has 14 catches for 290 yards over his last two games, and he’s been targeted 16 times with Penix under center. Overall, the Falcons wideout has six or more grabs in seven of his last 11 games with Penix at quarterback.

I think he’s a little undervalued for an Atlanta offense that has been clicking over the last two weeks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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