Ravens vs. Falcons Odds Completely Flip After Latest Lamar Jackson Injury Update

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is looking like a long shot to play in Week 5 against the Atlanta Falcons, and the latest betting odds have shifted as a result.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday that Jackson has a sprained ankle that gives him "only an outside chance" to play in Week 5. That has caused yet another move in the Ravens vs. Falcons odds, a line that has been shifting in Atlanta's favor since Jackson left Sunday's win over the Tennessee Titans.

#Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is dealing with a sprained ankle that gives him only an outside chance to play Sunday against the #Falcons, sources say.



Jackson could end up missing multiple games based on how rehab goes, but the injury is not considered long-term or surgical. pic.twitter.com/pIKU5IfA3J — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 6, 2026

The Ravens opened up as six-point favorites on the road in the lookahead line, and that shifted to Ravens -3.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook on Sunday night. After Minter's update on Jackson, the line moved even further, as the Ravens are now just 2.5-point road favorites on Sunday night.

Now, it's a total nine-point flip in favor of the Falcons, a sign that oddsmakers expect Tyler Huntley to make his first start of the season on Sunday night.

Huntley played in the second half of the Ravens' win over the Titans, completing eight of his nine passes for 63 yards, adding four carries for 16 yards in the win. Jackson was on fire in the first half in Week 4, completing 15 of his 20 passes for 222 yards and two touchdowns. Baltimore did not score after he exited.

Over the course of Jackson's career, the Ravens are just 6-11 when he sits, and they're 2-5 in the last seven games that he's missed. They were better with Huntley as the backup last season than Cooper Rush, but this is still an uphill battle for Baltimore.

Atlanta has won back-to-back games since Michael Penix Jr. returned to the lineup, and it should close as the favorite as long as Jackson is ruled out. If the star quarterback doesn't log a "full" practice by Friday, it'll almost guarantee that he'll be sidelined for this primetime matchup.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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