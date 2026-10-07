Ravens vs. Falcons Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 5

Sunday Night Football in Week 5 features a 2-2 Atlanta Falcons team that has been on fire over the last two weeks, taking on the Baltimore Ravens, who may be without Lamar Jackson.

The two-time league MVP suffered an ankle injury in Week 4 against the Tennessee Titans, missing the entire second half of the Ravens’ win. On Tuesday, it was reported that Jackson has nothing more than an “outside” chance to play in Week 5, setting the stage for Tyler Huntley to make his first start of the season.

The Ravens have gone from favorites to underdogs over the last 48 hours in this matchup, and Atlanta’s play in back-to-back wins over Green Bay and New Orleans certainly played a role in this line movement.

The Falcons are undefeated since Michael Penix Jr. returned as the team’s starter, and they’re firmly in the mix to win a wide open NFC South. Earlier in the season, this game looked a surefire loss for the Falcons, but they’re now three-point favorites at home.

Can they get another win in primetime to get over .500?

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player to watch and my prediction for Sunday night’s showdown in Week 5.

Ravens vs. Falcons Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Ravens +3 (-112)

Falcons -3 (-108)

Moneyline

Ravens: +136

Falcons: -162

Total

43.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Ravens vs. Falcons How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Oct. 11

Time: 8:20 p.m. EST

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

How to Watch (TV): NBC

Ravens record: 3-1

Falcons record: 2-2

Ravens vs. Falcons Injury Reports

Ravens Injury Report

Lamar Jackson – questionable

Chris Moore – questionable

Trey Hendrickson – questionable

Ronnie Stanley – questionable

Marlon Humphrey – questionable

Durham Smythe – questionable

Andrew Vorhees – questionable

Ja’Kobi Lane – IR

Falcons Injury Report

Za’Darius Smith – questionable

Jake Matthew – questionable

AJ Terrell – IR

Ravens vs. Falcons Betting Trends

Baltimore is 1-3 against the spread this season.

Atlanta is 2-2 against the spread this season.

The Falcons are 0-1 against the spread at home this season.

The Ravens are 1-0 against the spread on the road this season.

The Ravens are 6-11 straight up without Lamar Jackson all time.

Baltimore was 2-2 without Lamar Jackson in 2025.

The OVER is 2-2 in the four games for both of these teams in 2026.

Ravens vs. Falcons Key Player to Watch

Bijan Robinson, Running Back, Atlanta Falcons

Bijan Robinson has made a serious case to win the Offensive Player of the Year award through four weeks, and he’s been even better since Penix came back from his ACL rehab.

The star running back has 339 rushing yards, 21 receiving yards and four rushing scores over the last two weeks. Overall, the star back has 494 rushing yards (5.8 yards per carry), 120 receiving yards and five total touchdowns.

He has a tougher matchup with this Baltimore defense that is allowing just 3.9 yards per carry, even though it’s just 16th in EPA/Rush.

Robinson is a complete game-changer on offense, and the Falcons have scored 80 points in the last two games. He could have another monster performance at home with Atlanta looking to get back over .500.

Ravens vs. Falcons Prediction and Pick

All signs point to Jackson missing this matchup, and the odds have shifted from Baltimore -6 (the lookahead line) to Baltimore +3 – a nine-point swing.

The Ravens didn’t score a single point with Huntley under center in the second half of the Week 4 win over Tennessee, even though the veteran quarterback played pretty well, completing eight of his nine pass attempts. At the end of the day, Jackson is not a player the Ravens can replace, that’s been the story his entire career.

Baltimore is 6-11 without the two-time MVP since he became the starter and 2-5 in the last seven games that he missed.

If you were able to get the Falcons as underdogs earlier in the week, you’re looking at some awesome CLV ahead of Sunday night’s matchup.

I also don’t want to make this play all about Lamar and the Ravens.

Atlanta has been legitimately good since Penix returned to the lineup. He ranks fourth in EPA/Play and fourth in success rate amongst quarterbacks this season (minimum 25 plays), and the Atlanta offense is now 17th overall in EPA/Play after sitting in dead last through the first two weeks.

The Falcons have scored 80 points over their last two games and are the No. 8 defense in EPA/Play this season (they’re also fourth in yards per play allowed).

I love the Falcons at home if Jackson sits this one out.

Pick: Falcons -3 (-108 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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