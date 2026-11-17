The Carolina Panthers upset the New Orleans Saints in Week 10, and as a result, they're now in sole possession of first place in the NFC South at 4-5. They'll now return home to host the Baltimore Ravens, who are coming off a tough loss to the formerly winless Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football.

The Panthers have a chance to tighten their grip atop their division. Will they take care of business on Sunday? Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.

Ravens vs. Panthers Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Ravens +2.5 (-110)

Panthers -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Ravens +114

Panthers -134

Total

OVER 43.5 (-110)

UNDER 43.5 (-110)

Ravens vs. Panthers How to Watch

Date: Sunday, November 22

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Venue: Bank of America Stadium

How to Watch (TV): Fox

Ravens record: 4-6

Panthers record: 4-5

Ravens vs. Panthers Betting Trends

Panthers are 3-2 against the spread in the last five meetings between these two teams

The OVER is 4-1 in the last five meetings between these two teams

Ravens are 2-8 against the spread this season

The OVER is 6-4 in Ravens games this season

Panthers are 4-5 against the spread this season

The UNDER is 5-4 in Panthers games this season

Ravens vs. Panthers Injury Reports

Ravens Injury Report

Jaylinn Hawkins, S - Questionable

Nnamdi Madubuike, DT - Questionable

Olaivavega Ioane, G - Questionable

Adam Randall, RB - IR-R

Lamar Jackson, QB - IR

Panthers Injury Report

Will Lee III, CB - Questionable

Bobby Okereke, LB - Questionable

Brady Christensen, G - IR-R

Mike Jackson, CB - IR-R

Jonathon Brooks, RB - IR-R

Ravens vs. Panthers Key Player to Watch

Bryce Young, QB - Carolina Panthers

Bryce Young got off to a red-hot start to the season, throwing for 280+ yards in each of the Panthers' first five games. He has cooled off since then, failing to reach that number in four straight games. He completed 17-of-30 passes for 200 yards in last week's win against the Saints. For Carolina to truly contend this season, they need Young to return to his early-season form.

Ravens vs. Panthers Prediction and Best Bet

In this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I broke down why I'm backing the Panthers as home favorites:

The Panthers have had an up-and-down season. After a strong start, they cooled off in the middle part of the season, but I think now is the time to get back in on them, especially at home against a Ravens team that has a laundry list of injuries.

The Panthers aren't elite in any area, but they aren't bad in any area either, ranking 12th in EPA per play and 17th in opponent EPA per play. The Ravens come in slightly worse in most metrics, and now they have to hit the road on a short week.

That's enough for me to take Carolina as a 2.5-point home favorite.

Pick: Panthers -2.5 (-110) via FanDuel

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