Ravens vs. Texans Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 12
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The Houston Texans are looking to win consecutive games for just the second time this season when they host the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday afternoon.
The Texans got road wins over the Titans and Jaguars in Weeks 5 and 6 after a 0-4 start, but have alternated losses and victories in their last four games. This is a good opportunity for them to get two wins in a row again, though.
The Ravens have lost six games in a row, and there’s no sign of that changing anytime soon. They came up short in a back-and-forth game in Carolina last week.
Houston got a 44-10 win in Baltimore last year.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends, and my prediction for this matchup in Week 12.
Ravens vs. Texans Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Ravens +6.5 (-104)
- Texans -6.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Ravens: +251
- Texans: -310
Total
- 46.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Ravens vs. Texans How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Nov. 29
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Reliant Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Ravens record: 4-7
- Texans record: 4-6
Ravens vs. Texans Betting Trends
- The Ravens are 3-8 against the spread this season.
- The Texans are 4-6 against the spread this season.
- The OVER is 7-4 in the Ravens' games this season.
- The OVER is 6-4 in the Texans' games this season.
Ravens vs. Texans Injury Reports
Ravens Injury Report
- Marlon Humphrey – Questionable
- Nnamdi Madubuike – Questionable
- Jaylinn Hawkins – Questionable
- Lamar Jackson – IR
- Adisa Isaac – Questionable
Texans Injury Report
- Woody Marks – Questionable
- Chris Braswell – Out
- Wyatt Teller – Questionable
- Brevin Jordan – Questionable
- Marvin Harrison Jr. – Questionable
- Danielle Hunter – Questionable
- Kayshon Boutte – Questionable
- Keylan Rutledge – Questionable
- Sheldon Rankins – Questionable
Ravens vs. Texans Key Player to Watch
C.J. Stroud, Quarterback, Houston Texans
C.J. Stroud is looking to keep his streak of solid games going on Sunday against the Ravens. He’s thrown at least three touchdown passes in three straight games and in four of his last five contests, with two scores in the other one.
The Texans quarterback completed 21 of 27 passes for 194 yards and three touchdowns last week against the Colts.
Last season, Stroud had a terrific game against Baltimore, throwing for four touchdowns and 244 yards on 23 of 27 passes.
Ravens vs. Texans Prediction and Pick
The Texans turned the corner a few weeks ago and are now full steam ahead. They flexed their muscles in an easy Thursday night win against the Colts, giving them an extra few days off ahead of this matchup.
The Texans’ four wins this season were by 24, 3, 22, and 23 points. Baltimore shouldn’t pose much of a challenge this week in Houston.
Pick: Texans -6.5 (-115)
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Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop