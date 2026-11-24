The Houston Texans are looking to win consecutive games for just the second time this season when they host the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday afternoon.

The Texans got road wins over the Titans and Jaguars in Weeks 5 and 6 after a 0-4 start, but have alternated losses and victories in their last four games. This is a good opportunity for them to get two wins in a row again, though.

The Ravens have lost six games in a row, and there’s no sign of that changing anytime soon. They came up short in a back-and-forth game in Carolina last week.

Houston got a 44-10 win in Baltimore last year.

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends, and my prediction for this matchup in Week 12.

Ravens vs. Texans Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Ravens +6.5 (-104)

Texans -6.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Ravens: +251

Texans: -310

Total

46.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Ravens vs. Texans How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Nov. 29

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Reliant Stadium

How to Watch (TV): CBS

Ravens record: 4-7

Texans record: 4-6

Ravens vs. Texans Betting Trends

The Ravens are 3-8 against the spread this season.

The Texans are 4-6 against the spread this season.

The OVER is 7-4 in the Ravens' games this season.

The OVER is 6-4 in the Texans' games this season.

Ravens vs. Texans Injury Reports

Ravens Injury Report

Marlon Humphrey – Questionable

Nnamdi Madubuike – Questionable

Jaylinn Hawkins – Questionable

Lamar Jackson – IR

Adisa Isaac – Questionable

Texans Injury Report

Woody Marks – Questionable

Chris Braswell – Out

Wyatt Teller – Questionable

Brevin Jordan – Questionable

Marvin Harrison Jr. – Questionable

Danielle Hunter – Questionable

Kayshon Boutte – Questionable

Keylan Rutledge – Questionable

Sheldon Rankins – Questionable

Ravens vs. Texans Key Player to Watch

C.J. Stroud, Quarterback, Houston Texans

C.J. Stroud is looking to keep his streak of solid games going on Sunday against the Ravens. He’s thrown at least three touchdown passes in three straight games and in four of his last five contests, with two scores in the other one.

The Texans quarterback completed 21 of 27 passes for 194 yards and three touchdowns last week against the Colts.

Last season, Stroud had a terrific game against Baltimore, throwing for four touchdowns and 244 yards on 23 of 27 passes.

Ravens vs. Texans Prediction and Pick

The Texans turned the corner a few weeks ago and are now full steam ahead. They flexed their muscles in an easy Thursday night win against the Colts, giving them an extra few days off ahead of this matchup.

The Texans’ four wins this season were by 24, 3, 22, and 23 points. Baltimore shouldn’t pose much of a challenge this week in Houston.

Pick: Texans -6.5 (-115)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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