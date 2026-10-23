Rays vs. Brewers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for World Series Game 1

The Milwaukee Brewers host the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 1 of the 2026 World Series on Friday night.

The Brewers have had a full week off after sweeping the Dodgers, while the Rays had a few days off themselves after beating the Guardians in six games.

No matter what happens, we’ll have a first-time World Series champion when this best-of-seven series is all said and done. It may not be the flashiest of matchups, but it should be a great battle between the top teams in each league.

Who will kick off the World Series with a win in Game 1?

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Rays vs. Brewers Game 1 on Friday, Oct. 23.

Rays vs. Brewers Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Rays +1.5 (-152)

Brewers -1.5 (+126)

Moneyline

Rays +162

Brewers -198

Total

6.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Rays vs. Brewers Probable Pitchers

Rays: Nick Martinez (15-6, 3.10 ERA in reg. season; 3 ER in 9 IP in playoffs)

Brewers: Jacob Misiorowski (16-5, 1.80 ERA in reg. season; 3 ER in 8.1 IP in playoffs)

The Rays have yet to officially name their Game 1 starter as of Thursday night. Drew Rasmussen could go on full rest, but Tampa Bay may elect to start Nick Martinez to give their ace an extra day off.

The Brewers had no doubt who their Game 1 starter would be, though, with NL Cy Young shoo-in Jacob Misiorowski getting the ball. He hasn’t been too great in the playoffs, though, pitching 4.0 and 4.1 innings in his two starts. Still, the Brewers won both of those games.

Rays vs. Brewers How to Watch

Date: Friday, Oct. 23

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Venue: American Family Field

Rays record: 98-64 (7-2)

Brewers record: 103-59 (7-1)

Rays vs. Brewers Best MLB Prop Bets

Brewers Best MLB Prop Bet

Jacob Misiorowski UNDER 6.5 Strikeouts (-105)

Jacob Misiorowski only had six strikeouts against the Padres and five against the Dodgers, and I don’t see him getting to seven against the Rays.

Tampa Bay’s 19.1% strikeout rate is the second-best in the league, and the Rays only struck out 66 times in their nine playoff games – 7.33 per contest.

The Brewers have had a shorter leash on Misiorowski in the playoffs, perhaps due to their deep bullpen behind him. He was pulled after 88 pitches in the NLDS and 94 pitches in the NLCS.

Maybe the Brewers let him go longer after 11 days off, but I’m willing to bet against that. And even if he does pitch five or six innings, the Rays make enough contact to give me confidence in this bet.

Rays vs. Brewers Prediction and Pick

I don’t quite understand how the Brewers are nearly two-dollar favorites here in Game 1. Even if the Rays do go with Nick Martinez rather than Drew Rasmussen, these teams are closer than -198 and +162.

This is the first time the Brewers have been this big of a favorite since closing at -217 in Game 1 of the NLDS, and that was Jacob Misiorowski against Robbie Ray. Martinez and Rasmussen are both better than Ray, and there could be some rust in the Brewers’ bats after a week off.

Tampa Bay may not have been great on the road in the regular season at 43-38, but the Rays are 3-1 on the road in the playoffs, including two crucial wins in Cleveland and the victory to complete the sweep in New York.

There is value here on the Rays at such a big price.

Pick: Rays +162

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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