Rays vs. Brewers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for World Series Game 2

The Milwaukee Brewers escaped with a 3-2 win over the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 1 of the World Series on Friday night.

The Rays brought it within one run in the ninth inning, and had the tying and go-ahead runs in scoring position, but Trevor Megill shut the door to secure the win for Milwaukee.

Tampa Bay will look to even the series on Saturday night as ace Drew Rasmussen takes the ball on five days rest. It’ll be Logan Henderson as the finisher of a one-two punch with Jacob Misiorowski for Milwaukee.

Can the Rays tie the series or will the Brewers take one step closer to their first championship?

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Rays vs. Brewers Game 2 on Saturday, Oct. 24.

Rays vs. Brewers Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Rays +1.5 (-219)

Brewers -1.5 (+179)

Moneyline

Rays +106

Brewers -127

Total

6.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Rays vs. Brewers Probable Pitchers

Rays: Drew Rasmussen (16-5, 2.67 ERA; 3 ER in 21 IP in playoffs)

Brewers: Logan Henderson (11-3, 2.47 ERA; 3 ER in 9 IP in playoffs)

Drew Rasmussen has been terrific this postseason. He nearly threw a no-hitter against the Yankees, then allowed just three runs on 12 hits in 13 innings in his two starts in the ALCS.

Logan Henderson allowed two runs (one earned) on two hits in three innings against the Padres before yielding four runs (two earned) on three hits in four innings against the Dodgers. He’s struggled at times with his command, issuing five walks to six strikeouts in those nine innings.

Rays vs. Brewers How to Watch

Date: Saturday, Oct. 24

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Venue: American Family Field

Rays record: 98-64 (7-3)

Brewers record: 103-59 (8-1)

Rays vs. Brewers Best MLB Prop Bets

Rays Best MLB Prop Bet

Drew Rasmussen OVER 16.5 Outs (-140)

Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash gave Drew Rasmussen an extra day off rather than pitting him against Jacob Misiorowski in Game 1. It nearly worked out for the Rays, as they had their chances to tie the game and take the lead in the ninth inning.

Rasmussen is now locked and loaded for a huge Game 2, and you can be sure Cash is going to loosen the leash.

It’s not even as if Rasmussen has had a short leash at all, though. He pitched eight innings on 101 pitches in his near-no hitter, six innings on 91 pitches at home against the Guardians, then seven innings on 95 pitches in Cleveland.

Rasmussen recorded OVER 16.5 outs (5.1 innings) in 20 of his 30 starts this season, with one of those UNDERs coming in a late-season blowout win against the A’s. He’s gone at least six innings in all three postseason starts, so I’ll be happy to take the OVER 17.5 at around even money or up to a pick’em as well.

Rays vs. Brewers Prediction and Pick

I went with the Rays as value underdogs in Game 1, and I got my money’s worth late in the game. Tampa Bay’s baserunning, on the other hand, left much to be desired.

It’s not nearly as good of a price, and for good reason, but I’m going right back to the Rays in Game 2.

Drew Rasmussen has been fantastic in the postseason, and was slightly better on the road (24 ER in 87.1 IP, 2.47 ERA) than at home (27 ER in 84.2 IP, 2.87 ERA) in the regular season. The Rays risked a bit by not starting him in Game 1, potentially limiting their options later in the series, but I trust Kevin Cash and Rasmussen in this spot.

Logan Henderson is a worthy foe, for sure, and is partially why I did consider making the UNDER my best bet.

I’m going to stick to my guns with Tampa Bay, though, as there really isn’t that much separating these two teams, and Rasmussen gives the Rays a slight edge on the mound.

Pick: Rays +106

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