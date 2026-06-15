Rays vs. Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, June 15

Two of the best teams in Major League Baseball open up a series on Monday night, as the Tampa Bay Rays hit the road to play the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Tampa Bay is 14 games over .500 and just one game behind the New York Yankees in the AL East standings while the Dodgers are 18 games over .500 and have a seven-game cushion atop the NL West.

Both of these teams have playoff aspirations, and it’ll be interesting to see how they stack up in this June series with their eyes on an October matchup later on this year.

Tampa Bay has righty Nick Martinez (2.43 ERA) on the mound for the 14th time in 2026, and he’ll take on a familiar face in L.A.’s Eric Lauer (5.47 ERA), who began the season in the AL East with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Can the Rays take advantage of the veteran lefty and beat him for the second time this season?

Let’s jump right into the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for the 10th and final matchup in MLB on Monday.

Rays vs. Dodgers Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Rays +1.5 (-143)

Dodgers -1.5 (+119)

Moneyline

Rays: +141

Dodgers: -171

Total

9.5 (Over +101/Under -122)

Rays vs. Dodgers Probable Pitchers

Tampa Bay: Nick Martinez (6-2, 2.43 ERA)

Los Angeles: Eric Lauer (2-5, 5.47 ERA)

Rays vs. Dodgers How to Watch

Date: Monday, June 15

Time: 10:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Dodger Stadium

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Rays record: 41-27

Dodgers record: 45-27

Rays vs. Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bets

Rays Best Prop Bet

Junior Caminero to Hit a Home Run (+243)

In today’s best home run props column for SI Betting , I explained why Junior Caminero is worth a look against Eric Lauer:

Tampa Bay Rays All-Star Junior Caminero has 15 home runs in the 2026 season, hitting .271 with an OPS well over .800. He has a better OPS against left-handed pitching than right-handed pitching this season, and Caminero is facing a struggling lefty in Los Angeles Dodgers veteran Eric Lauer.

Caminero has some familiarity with Lauer from his time in the AL East, going 1-for-4 against him in his career.

Lauer has made three appearances with the Dodgers, allowing four home runs, and he’s given up 15 home runs in 11 appearances with the Toronto Blue Jays and Dodgers this season. Lauer has struggled to the tune of a 5.47 ERA, and he’s an easy fade candidate on Monday.

Caminero is the Rays’ best power hitter, and I trust him against both righties and lefties, so he’s worth a look even once Lauer exits this game.

Rays vs. Dodgers Prediction and Pick

The Dodgers have won all of Eric Lauer’s starts this season since he came over from Toronto, but this Rays team roughed him up for three runs in 4.1 innings back on May 4 in a 5-1 win.

Tampa Bay has been one of the best teams in baseball so far in 2026, and it’s an impressive 39-29 on the run line. So, getting a 1.5-run cushion with Lauer on the mound is something I can’t pass up.

The lefty has a 5.47 ERA and ranks in the 15th percentile in expected ERA.

Now, Rays starter Nick Martinez (2.43 ERA) has some shaky advanced numbers, ranking in the 34th percentile in expected ERA and the eighth percentile in expected BAA.

Despite that, the Rays are 10-3 when he’s on the mound, and he’s allowed two or fewer runs in 11 of his 13 starts.

Since I don’t love Lauer given his season-long numbers, I’ll take the extra run or Tampa to at least hang around in this series opener.

Pick: Rays +1.5 (-143 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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