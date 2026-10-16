Rays vs. Guardians Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for ALCS Game 4

The Cleveland Guardians are looking to build on Thursday afternoon’s win when they continue the American League Championship Series against the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night.

The Guardians split the first two games in Tampa Bay before a comeback 3-2 win in Game 3 on Thursday afternoon.

Petey Halpin played hero in that one, hitting a go-ahead two-run home run in the fifth inning. Cleveland’s bullpen held on for the win, including a four-out save by Cade Smith.

Cleveland has a chance to take a big 3-1 lead with a Game 4 win tonight, but the pitching situation is up in the air. Mother Nature could end up pushing this game to Saturday, though, giving both teams an extra day of rest.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Rays vs. Guardians Game 4 on Friday, Oct. 16.

Rays vs. Guardians Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Rays -1.5 (+163)

Guardians +1.5 (-198)

Moneyline

Rays -110

Guardians -110

Total

6.5 (Over -120/Under +100)

Rays vs. Guardians Probable Pitchers

Rays: Nick Martinez (15-6, 3.10 ERA)

Guardians: TBD

Nick Martinez allowed two runs on five hits with three strikeouts and one walk in 3.2 innings against the Yankees in his first start of the postseason. It was a continued stumble after yielding four runs on seven hits in 2.2 innings in his final start of the regular season.

The Guardians have yet to name a starting pitcher for Game 4 as of Friday morning, and will likely use a bullpen game.

Rays vs. Guardians How to Watch

Date: Thursday, Oct. 15

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Progressive Field

How to Watch (TV): TBS

Rays record: 98-64 (4-2)

Guardians record: 85-77 (5-3)

Rays vs. Guardians Best MLB Prop Bets

Guardians Best MLB Prop Bet

Jose Ramirez OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (+107)

Jose Ramirez continued his impressive postseason with a 2 for 3 performance in Game 3 yesterday afternoon. He also drew a walk, bringing his OPS up to 1.124 in the playoffs.

Ramirez is now 11 for 30 (.367) with two home runs, a double, and a triple in eight playoff games. That includes 6 for 12 against the Rays.

The Guardians slugger has gone OVER 1.5 HRR in five of his last six games, including two of three games this series.

Rays vs. Guardians Prediction and Pick

I’m a bit surprised that this total is at 6.5 given the pitching situation.

Nick Martinez has allowed six runs on 12 hits in 6.1 innings across his last two starts for the Rays, and they can’t exactly trust him to throw more than three or four innings.

The Guardians will likely try to cobble together a bullpen game in Game 4 on Friday night, which could be trouble after using some of their best arms in Game 3.

I know the weather isn’t great and the wind is forecast to be blowing in, but these teams aren’t really going to be scoring runs via the longball anyway. Both sides should be looking to work the pitcher and grind out long at-bats and long innings in a crucial Game 4 battle.

Pick: OVER 6.5 (-120)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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