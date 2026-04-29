Rays vs. Guardians Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, April 29

Can the Tampa Bay Rays complete a sweep of the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday afternoon?

Tampa Bay has won six games in a row and is within striking distance of the best record in the American League heading into this series finale, yet oddsmakers have set it as a small underdog on the road.

The Rays have two wins by one run – 3-2 and 1-0 – in this series, and they’ll look to shut down the Cleveland offense again with righty Drew Rasmussen (2.45 ERA) on the mound for his sixth start of the 2026 season. Tampa Bay is 3-2 with Rasmussen on the mound in 2026, but it has a tough opponent in Gavin Williams (3.28 ERA), who already has four wins in the 2026 campaign.

The Guardians’ offense has struggled in this series, leading to the total in Game 3 dropping to 6.5. Can Williams and company avoid a sweep and get back to .500?

Let’s take a look at the odds, my favorite prop bet and a prediction for this American League showdown on Wednesday afternoon.

Rays vs. Guardians Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Rays -1.5 (+167)

Guardians +1.5 (-205)

Moneyline

Rays: +100

Guardians: -120

Total

6.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Rays vs. Guardians Probable Pitchers

Tampa Bay: Drew Rasmussen (2-0, 2.45 ERA)

Cleveland: Gavin Williams (4-1, 3.28 ERA)

Rays vs. Guardians How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, April 29

Time: 1:10 p.m. EST

Venue: Progressive Field

How to Watch (TV): CLEGuardians.TV/Rays.TV

Rays record: 18-11

Guardians record: 15-16

Rays vs. Guardians Best MLB Prop Bes

Rays Best MLB Prop Bet

Drew Rasmussen OVER 4.5 Strikeouts (-107)

This season, Rasmussen has 26 strikeouts in 25.2 innings, averaging about one per inning. He’s cleared 4.5 K’s in three of his five starts, picking up at least six punchouts in each of those games.

So, I’m buying him to get five or more K’s on Wednesday, even though the Guardians are fifth in the league in K’s per game this season. Rasmussen ranks in the 73rd percentile in strikeout percentage, and he peppers the strike zone, ranking in the 96th percentile in walk percentage.

If the Rays starter works into the sixth inning again – he had six K’s in six innings in his last start – he should be able to clear this line.

Rays vs. Guardians Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s MLB Best Bets column why the Rays are worth a look as underdogs:

The Tampa Bay Rays just keep on winning, and they’re looking to pull off a sweep of the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday afternoon.

Tampa Bay picked up a 1-0 win on Tuesday, the team’s sixth win in a row to move it to 18-11 in the 2026 season. The Rays have slipped out of the top 10 in the league in runs scored and OPS in this series since they’ve scored just four runs, but their pitching continues to improve with their season ERA lowering to 4.13.

On Wednesday, Tampa Bay has a pretty big advantage on the mound with Drew Rasmussen set to start against Cleveland’s Gavin Williams.

Rasmussen has a 2.45 ERA this season, allowing just 15 hits, seven earned runs and four walks in 25.2 innings of work. Tampa Bay is 3-2 in his starts, and the righty has some impressive advanced numbers as well. His expected ERA sits at 2.65 (88th percentile) and he ranks in the 96th percentile in walk percentage, the 73rd percentile in strikeout percentage and the 77th percentile in expected batting average against.

The same can’t be said for Williams, even though the Guardians righty has a 3.28 ERA this season. Williams’ expected ERA sits at 4.11, even though he’s in the 82nd percentile in expected batting average against. Hitters are making a lot of hard contact against Williams, as he ranks in the eighth percentile in average exit velocity against, the fourth percentile in barrel percentage and the 19th percentile in hard-hit percentage.

Toronto tagged Williams for seven hits and six runs in his last outing, yet the Guardians still won the game. I don’t think Cleveland's offense will fare as well on Wednesday, especially since it has scored just two total runs in this series.

The Rays are a solid underdog bet as they aim to win a seventh game in a row.

Pick: Rays Moneyline (+100 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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