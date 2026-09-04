Rays vs. Rangers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, Sept. 4

The Texas Rangers are looking to stay hot as they continue a four-game set against the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night.

Texas has won four of its last five games, including a 6-0 victory to open the series against Tampa Bay. This comes after a four-game losing streak for the Rangers.

The Rays recently won four in a row, but have since lost three of their last four contests.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Rays vs. Rangers on Friday, Sept. 4.

Rays vs. Rangers Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Rays -1.5 (+153)

Rangers +1.5 (-186)

Moneyline

Rays -104

Rangers -115

Total

8.5 (Over -104/Under -115)

Rays vs. Rangers Probable Pitchers

Rays: Nick Martinez (13-4, 2.99 ERA)

Rangers: Trevor Williams (0-0, 3.93 ERA)

Nick Martinez has thrown two straight quality starts, allowing just one hit in six innings in Baltimore and then seven hits in six innings against the Padres.

Trevor Williams allowed three runs on four hits in 1.1 innings out of the bullpen in his Rangers debut. He had a 2.65 ERA in 17 innings out of the bullpen with the Nationals this season.

Rays vs. Rangers How to Watch

Date: Friday, Sept. 4

Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

Venue: Globe Life Field

How to Watch (TV): RAYS, CWSS

Rays record: 83-57

Rangers record: 70-71

Rays vs. Rangers Best MLB Prop Bets

Rays Best MLB Prop Bet

Nick Martinez OVER 3.5 Strikeouts (+111)

Nick Martinez is never going to rack up a ton of strikeouts, but he has picked up at least four in five straight starts and six of his last seven.

Given that the Rays are in the bottom third of the league in terms of striking out, I think Martinez is worth a shot at these plus odds tonight.

Rays vs. Rangers Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:

The Rays have a good chance to bounce back tonight after a 6-0 loss in the series opener last night.

Nick Martinez has allowed just three runs on eight hits in 12 innings across his last two starts, giving the Rays an advantage on the mound over Trevor Williams. The former Nationals pitcher allowed three runs on four hits in 1.1 innings in his first appearance with Texas earlier this week.

Tampa Bay is still the better team and has the better pitcher on the mound tonight.

Pick: Rays -104

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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