Rays vs. Rangers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Thursday, Sept. 3

The Tampa Bay Rays hit the road for a four-game set against the Texas Rangers starting on Thursday night.

The Rays had won four in a row before dropping two of three to the Mets to close out their homestand.

The Rangers are also coming off a loss, falling 9-2 to the A’s after winning three in a row prior to that.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Rays vs. Rangers on Thursday, Sept. 3.

Rays vs. Rangers Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Rays -1.5 (+130)

Rangers +1.5 (-157)

Moneyline

Rays -130

Rangers +108

Total

8 (Over -102/Under -118)

Rays vs. Rangers Probable Pitchers

Rays: Shane McClanahan (10-6, 3.19 ERA)

Rangers: Cal Quantrill (6-5, 3.01 ERA)

Shane McClanahan is looking to bounce back from allowing four runs (three earned) in 5.2 innings against the Padres last time out. He allowed one run in three innings against the Rays back on July 30.

Cal Quantrill also allowed three earned runs in his last start, throwing six frames against the Brewers for a quality start. He had thrown 13 shutout innings against the Nationals and Angels in his previous two outings, and allowed just a single run in 5.1 innings against the Rays on July 28.

Rays vs. Rangers How to Watch

Date: Thursday, Sept. 3

Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

Venue: Globe Life Field

How to Watch (TV): RAYS, RSN

Rays record: 83-56

Rangers record: 69-71

Rays vs. Rangers Best MLB Prop Bets

Rangers Best MLB Prop Bet

Cal Quantrill OVER 3.5 Strikeouts (+109)

Cal Quantrill has been racking up the strikeouts as of late. Starting with his seven strikeouts against the Rays on July 28, he’s recorded at least four strikeouts in each of his last six starts. That includes eight punchouts in Milwaukee last time out.

Tampa Bay doesn’t strike out much, but Quantrill already stymied the Rays once and has been hot as of late.

Rays vs. Rangers Prediction and Pick

These teams combined for a total of 13 runs in their three-game series in late July, and I’m seeing another low-scoring contest in the cards tonight.

McClanahan and Quantrill have both been great recently, and both teams are susceptible to some lower-scoring contests.

Pick: UNDER 8 (-118)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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