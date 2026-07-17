Rays vs. Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, July 17 (Game 1)

The Boston Red Sox host the Tampa Bay Rays in a Friday matinee to kick off the second half of the season. It’s the first game of a doubleheader between the AL East rivals.

The Sox are hoping they can maintain their form from before the All-Star break. They entered the break on a nine-game winning streak, sweeping the Angels, White Sox, and Mets on their road trip.

The Rays went into the break on a loss, but won four of their previous five games.

Tampa Bay has won five of six against Boston so far this season, including a sweep last month.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Rays vs. Red Sox on Friday, July 17.

Rays vs. Red Sox Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Rays +1.5 (-199)

Red Sox -1.5 (+163)

Moneyline

Rays +101

Red Sox -122

Total

8.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Rays vs. Red Sox Probable Pitchers

Rays: Griffin Jax (5-6, 3.47 ERA)

Red Sox: Jake Bennett (4-3, 2.64 ERA)

Griffin Jax has been mighty impressive as a starter this season, going 4-4 with a 2.80 ERA in 61 innings after allowing 11 runs (8 earned) in 9 innings out of the bullpen. He’s allowed three runs or fewer in each of his last seven starts, totalling 12 runs (9 ER) in 36 IP in that span.

Jake Bennett is having a strong rookie season in Boston. He’s allowed just 5 ER in 32.1 IP (1.39 ERA) in his last five starts. However, the southpaw allowed four runs in each of his two starts against the Rays this season.

Rays vs. Red Sox How to Watch

Date: Friday, July 17

Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

Venue: Fenway Park

How to Watch (TV): RAYS, NESN

Rays record: 56-38

Red Sox record: 46-48

Rays vs. Red Sox Best MLB Prop Bets

Rays Best MLB Prop Bet

Griffin Jax OVER 4.5 Strikeouts (-138)

Griffin Jax only had three strikeouts in four innings in his first start against the Red Sox on May 7, but he’s come a long way since then. Since June 1, Jax has racked up 44 strikeouts in 40 innings. That includes five straight games with OVER 4.5 strikeouts from June 13 to July 6.

Boston strikes out at a 22.5% rate, including 23.5% in the last 30 days. It may also take batters a bit longer to get back into the swing of things after four days off.

Rays vs. Red Sox Prediction and Pick

The Rays have already roughed up Bennett twice this season, and that’s no fluke. Tampa Bay is 19-7 against left-handed starters this season, which is a .730 winning percentage -- or a 118-win pace in a full season.

Meanwhile, Boston is only 31-38 vs. RHP, and the break couldn’t have come at a worse time for a red-hot Red Sox squad.

I’ll take Tampa Bay as a rare underdog this afternoon.

Pick: Rays +101

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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