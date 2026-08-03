Rays vs. Rockies Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, Aug. 3

The Tampa Bay Rays hit the road after a rare home series loss. They’ll get things started against the Colorado Rockies on Monday night.

The Rays did win five of six before dropping two of three to the White Sox, but their offense hasn’t been clicking. They scored one run in each of their three games against Chicago, and scored 11 runs in their five games before that.

On the flip side, the Rockies are feeling good after outscoring the Royals 23-8 during their three-game sweep.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Rays vs. Rockies on Monday, August 3.

Rays vs. Rockies Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Rays -1.5 (-114)

Rockies +1.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Rays -174

Rockies +143

Total

11.5 (Over -103/Under -117)

Rays vs. Rockies Probable Pitchers

Rays: Ian Seymour (7-3, 4.37 ERA)

Rockies: Michael Lorenzen (3-9, 6.54 ERA)

Ian Seymour gets the start tonight after the Rays used an opener for him in his last two appearances. That worked out well for the southpaw, as he allowed just two runs on seven hits in 10.2 innings combined. He allowed three runs in as many innings in his last true start.

Michael Lorenzen allowed three runs in four innings to the Padres last time out, which was still better than his previous start, when he yielded six runs in 3.2 innings against the Nationals.

Rays vs. Rockies How to Watch

Date: Monday, August 3

Time: 8:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Coors Field

How to Watch (TV): RAYS, COLR

Rays record: 65-46

Rockies record: 45-67

Rays vs. Rockies Best MLB Prop Bets

Rockies Best MLB Prop Bet

Michael Lorenzen UNDER 3.5 Earned Runs (-108)

Lorenzen has certainly had his share of lowlights this season, allowing five or more runs in a start six times. However, there have also been some surprisingly good outings, including five starts at Coors Field with three earned runs or fewer, and 10 more on the road.

Overall, Lorenzen has gone UNDER 3.5 ER in 14 of 22 starts this season. Given the Rays’ offensive cold stretch, I’ll take him to do just that again tonight.

Rays vs. Rockies Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:

Taking an under at Coors Field is always risky, but this just seems a run or two too high tonight.

The Rays scored a single run in each of their last three games and five of their last seven contests. They got as high as three runs in the other two games in their last eight.

The Rockies did break out for 20 runs in their last two games, but that came against the Royals. I don’t see the Rays letting Colorado put up a crooked number.

On the mound, Ian Seymour has been good enough for the Rays, and Michael Lorenzen is serviceable for Colorado.

Both of these teams are profitable to the under this season as well, and I think that continues tonight.

Pick: UNDER 11.5 (-117)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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