Rays vs. Royals Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, June 30

The Kansas City Royals return home to face off against a Tampa Bay Rays squad that they’ve seen recently.

The Rays and Royals split their four-game set in Tampa Bay last week. Tampa Bay won the final two games and then swept the Diamondbacks to head out on the road on a high note.

On the flip side, Kansas City lost four in a row before a road win against the White Sox on Sunday.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Rays vs. Royals on Tuesday, June 30.

Rays vs. Royals Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Rays -1.5 (+134)

Royals +1.5 (-162)

Moneyline

Rays -122

Royals +101

Total

10.0 (Over -103/Under -117)

Rays vs. Royals Probable Pitchers

Rays: Griffin Jax (3-5, 3.33 ERA)

Royals: Noah Cameron (4-5, 4.50 ERA)

Griffin Jax has settled back in since allowing six run in four innings on June 1. He’s yielded a total of five runs (two earned) in 20 innings in his last four starts. That includes a line of 5 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 7 K, 2 BB against the Royals last time out.

Noah Cameron didn’t fare as well in that game, allowing five runs on eight hits in five innings against the Rays. That was his third straight start allowing at least four runs (three earned).

Rays vs. Royals How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, June 30

Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Kauffman Stadium

How to Watch (TV): RAYS, ROYL

Rays record: 48-33

Royals record: 35-50

Rays vs. Royals Best MLB Prop Bets

Rays Best MLB Prop Bet

Junior Caminero OVER 1.5 Bases (-122)

Junior Caminero is on an absolute tear right now. He’s homered in four straight games, including a three-dinger contest against the Royals on Thursday.

Of course, Caminero has gone OVER 1.5 bases in all four of those games, as well as 7 of his last 10 and 9 of his last 14.

Rays vs. Royals Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:

The Rays have won five games in a row, starting with the final two games of a four-game set against these Royals last week. They then swept the Diamondbacks at home, and now head out on the road.

Meanwhile, the Royals lost four in a row before avoiding a sweep at the hands of the White Sox in Chicago on Sunday.

These teams have nearly opposite records, with the Rays at 48-33 and the Royals at 35-50. It’s a good pitching matchup, but the Rays are an impressive 18-7 vs. LHP like Noah Cameron this season, and Griffin Jax has been stellar as of late.

Pick: Rays -122

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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