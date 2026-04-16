Rays vs. White Sox Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Thursday, April 16
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The Tampa Bay Rays have ripped off five straight wins, good enough for a 10-7 record and first place in the American League East.
They have a chance to complete a series sweep against the Chicago White Sox this afternoon when the two teams play in a matinee matchup to wrap up their three-game set.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for this game.
Rays vs. White Sox Odds, Run Line, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Rays -1.5 (+123)
- White Sox +1.5 (-149)
Moneyline
- Rays -136
- White Sox +113
Total
- OVER 8 (-119)
- UNDER 8 (-101)
Rays vs. White Sox Probable Pitchers
- Tampa Bay: Steven Matz, LHP (3-0, 3.94 ERA)
- Chicago: Jordan Leisure, RHP (1-0, 4.00 ERA)
Rays vs. White Sox How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, April 16
- Time: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Rate Field
- How to Watch (TV): Rays.TV, Chicago Sports Network Plus
- Rays record: 10-7
- White Sox record: 6-12
Rays vs. White Sox Best Prop Bet
- Steven Matz OVER 4.5 Strikeouts (-142) via DraftKings
The White Sox have one of the highest strikeout totals in the Majors, striking out on 26.4% of their at-bats. That mark further increases to 28.2% when facing left-handed pitchers. That could set up Steven Matz for a great game in the strikeout department. He has reached 7+ strikeouts in two of his three starts this season.
Rays vs. White Sox Prediction and Pick
We're going to bet against the worst offense in baseball. The White Sox rank 30th in the Majors in both batting average (.193) and wRC+ (71). The Rays have already beaten them in the first two games of this series, and I see no reason why they can't complete the sweep.
Steven Matz has been great for Tampa Bay so far this season, sporting a 3-0 record and a 3.94 ERA. Jordan Leisue gets the start for the White Sox, and while his 4.00 ERA doesn't look so bad this season, the White Sox will eventually need to turn to their bullpen, which has an ERA of 5.67, one of the worst bullpen ERAs in all of baseball.
Look for the Rays to complete the series sweep tonight.
Pick: Rays -136 via DraftKings
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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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You can check out all of Iain's bets here!
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets