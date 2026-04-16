Rays vs. White Sox Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Thursday, April 16

The Tampa Bay Rays have ripped off five straight wins, good enough for a 10-7 record and first place in the American League East.

They have a chance to complete a series sweep against the Chicago White Sox this afternoon when the two teams play in a matinee matchup to wrap up their three-game set.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for this game.

Rays vs. White Sox Odds, Run Line, and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Rays -1.5 (+123)

White Sox +1.5 (-149)

Moneyline

Rays -136

White Sox +113

Total

OVER 8 (-119)

UNDER 8 (-101)

Rays vs. White Sox Probable Pitchers

Tampa Bay: Steven Matz, LHP (3-0, 3.94 ERA)

Chicago: Jordan Leisure, RHP (1-0, 4.00 ERA)

Rays vs. White Sox How to Watch

Date: Thursday, April 16

Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Rate Field

How to Watch (TV): Rays.TV, Chicago Sports Network Plus

Rays record: 10-7

White Sox record: 6-12

Rays vs. White Sox Best Prop Bet

Steven Matz OVER 4.5 Strikeouts (-142) via DraftKings

The White Sox have one of the highest strikeout totals in the Majors, striking out on 26.4% of their at-bats. That mark further increases to 28.2% when facing left-handed pitchers. That could set up Steven Matz for a great game in the strikeout department. He has reached 7+ strikeouts in two of his three starts this season.

Rays vs. White Sox Prediction and Pick

We're going to bet against the worst offense in baseball. The White Sox rank 30th in the Majors in both batting average (.193) and wRC+ (71). The Rays have already beaten them in the first two games of this series, and I see no reason why they can't complete the sweep.

Steven Matz has been great for Tampa Bay so far this season, sporting a 3-0 record and a 3.94 ERA. Jordan Leisue gets the start for the White Sox, and while his 4.00 ERA doesn't look so bad this season, the White Sox will eventually need to turn to their bullpen, which has an ERA of 5.67, one of the worst bullpen ERAs in all of baseball.

Look for the Rays to complete the series sweep tonight.

Pick: Rays -136 via DraftKings

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $300 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet and that bet wins.

Follow Iain on X and Instagram

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!