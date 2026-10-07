Rays vs. Yankees Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for ALDS Game 3

The Tampa Bay Rays are looking to complete the sweep of the New York Yankees as the American League Division Series shifts to the Bronx on Wednesday night.

The Rays nearly no-hit the Yankees in a 1-0 Game 1 win, then outslugged them in a 5-2 victory in Game 2. Ben Rice provided the only offense for New York in that one with a pair of solo home runs.

The Yankees took three of four from the Rays at Yankee Stadium two weeks ago and are hoping for some home cooking to stay alive in the ALDS.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Rays vs. Yankees Game 3 on Wednesday, Oct. 7.

Rays vs. Yankees Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Rays +1.5 (-168)

Yankees -1.5 (+138)

Moneyline

Rays +134

Yankees -162

Total

7 (Over -120/Under +100)

Rays vs. Yankees Probable Pitchers

Rays: Nick Martinez (15-6, 3.10 ERA)

Yankees: Max Fried (5-5, 2.80 ERA)

Nick Martinez ended his regular season on a low note, allowing four runs on seven hits in 2.2 innings against the Phillies. He had thrown six two-run innings at Yankee Stadium in his previous start, which is much more in line with his season-long performance.

Max Fried allowed just one run on three hits in six innings to help the Yankees to a 9-2 win over the Red Sox to sweep their rivals in the Wild Card Series. He had allowed four runs on six hits in 6.2 innings against the Rays in his final start of the regular season.

Rays vs. Yankees How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 7

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Yankee Stadium

How to Watch (TV): TBS

Rays record: 98-64 (2-0)

Yankees record: 93-68 (2-2)

Rays vs. Yankees Best MLB Prop Bets

Rays Best MLB Prop Bet

Nick Martinez OVER 12.5 Outs (+138)

Nick Martinez may have only lasted eight outs in his final outing of the season, but that was far from the norm throughout his 31 starts this year. He recorded at least 13 outs in 28 of those 31 starts, including all three of his outings against the Yankees.

Martinez has found success as a full-time starter with the Rays after coming out of the bullpen in nearly half of his appearances prior to this season. There’s always the chance that a starter gets chased early, but this +138 price is too good to pass up for a pitcher who went at least five innings in 27 of his 31 starts, including six or more in 18 of those outings.

Rays vs. Yankees Prediction and Pick

One of the issues the Rays had this season was finding success on the road. They were one of the best home teams in the league, and while they were still over .500 on the road, 43-38 isn’t quite as impressive as 55-26 at home.

The Yankees might be drawing dead, though. The Rays already beat Gerrit Cole and Cam Schlittler, and Tampa Bay was 31-17 against left-handed pitchers like Fried in the regular season.

New York surely deserves to be the favorite in a must-win game, but not quite at this price. There’s value on the Rays as road underdogs, and a cheeky -1.5 (+219) might be nice to have in pocket.

Pick: Rays +134

Register with DraftKings today and get $150 in bonus bets instantly after making a $5 bet . Claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer by making a $5 deposit and making your first $5 wager.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.