Rays vs. Yankees Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Thursday, Sept. 24

The New York Yankees host the Tampa Bay Rays in the final game of a four-game set on Thursday night.

The Rays have already clinched the top spot in the American League, and the Yankees are firmly in the top Wild Card spot, so this game is rather meaningless for both sides.

Still, these teams are going to give it their all in a potential playoff preview in a few weeks.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Rays vs. Yankees on Wednesday, Sept. 23.

Rays vs. Yankees Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Rays +1.5 (-186)

Yankees -1.5 (+153)

Moneyline

Rays +129

Yankees -136

Total

6 (Over -110/Under -110)

Rays vs. Yankees Probable Pitchers

Rays: Ian Seymour (9-7, 4.38 ERA)

Yankees: Cam Schlittler (14-6, 1.94 ERA)

Ian Seymour is hoping to get back on track ahead of the postseason. He allowed four runs in five innings against Boston last time out after throwing six two-run innings against Houston in his previous start.

Cam Schlittler is looking to end his terrific season on a high note. He allowed three runs (one earned) on three hits with six strikeouts and three walks in six innings against Arizona last time out.

Rays vs. Yankees How to Watch

Date: Thursday, Sept. 24

Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

Venue: Yankee Stadium

How to Watch (TV): RAYS, YES

Rays record: 96-62

Yankees record: 91-67

Rays vs. Yankees Best MLB Prop Bets

Rays Best MLB Prop Bet

Ian Seymour OVER 1.5 Earned Runs (-108)

Ian Seymour had a better start to the season but has been laboring as of late. The southpaw has allowed multiple earned runs in six straight starts and 10 of his last 11 outings. That includes three or more runs in five of his last six games and eight of those 11 contests.

The Yankees tagged Seymour for three runs on five hits in 5.1 innings back in July. I could see a similar outcome tonight, and will happily take this at a pick’em price.

Rays vs. Yankees Prediction and Pick

This total is simply too low in a meaningless game between two teams that should be resting their best bullpen arms for the playoffs.

I already like the Yankees to get a few runs off of Seymour, and that’s nearly to half of the total. Schlittler has been fantastic, but New York should have a shorter leash on him in his final start of the regular season.

Furthermore, it is still Yankee Stadium, even if it's going to be a chilly night in the Bronx.

Pick: OVER 6 (-110)

Unlock $100 in bonus bets — all without a promo code for DraftKings . Sign up and place a $5 bet and you will receive $150 in bonus bets no matter what.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.