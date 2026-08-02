Red Sox vs. Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Sunday, Aug. 2

The Boston Red Sox remain the hottest team in baseball heading into a Sunday Night Baseball showdown with the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers on Aug. 2.

The Dodgers are 27 games over .500 and hold the second-best record in baseball, but they’ve dropped back-to-back games at home against Boston and are in danger of getting swept on Sunday. L.A. is favored in this matchup, and it has reinforcements coming after this series after it added Tarik Skubal in a trade with the Detroit Tigers on Saturday night.

The two-time Cy Young award winner has helped push L.A. to +150 to win the World Series for the third season in a row.

Boston enters this matchup on a four-game winning streak, and it has a four-game cushion over the third wild card in the AL. The Red Sox appear to be a lock to make the playoffs, as they've won 30 of their last 40 games.

Lefty Jake Bennett (2.74 ERA) is on the mound for this series finale for Boston against the Dodgers’ young right-hander Emmet Sheehan (4.95 ERA).

Here’s a look at the odds, a player prop and my prediction as these two likely playoff teams wrap up a three-game set.

Red Sox vs. Dodgers Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Red Sox +1.5 (-136)

Dodgers -1.5 (+113)

Moneyline

Red Sox: +152

Dodgers: -185

Total

8.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Red Sox vs. Dodgers Probable Pitchers

Boston: Jake Bennett (5-4, 2.74 ERA)

Los Angeles: Emmet Sheehan (4-7, 4.95 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Dodgers How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Aug. 2

Time: 7:20 p.m. EST

Venue: Dodger Stadium

How to Watch (TV): NBC/Peacock

Red Sox record: 59-51

Dodgers record: 69-42

Red Sox vs. Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bets

Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bet

Emmet Sheehan UNDER 16.5 Outs Recorded (-105)

Sheehan has been pretty average in the 2026 season, though his expected ERA is much better than his actual ERA, a sign that he could be due for some positive regression.

Despite that, Sheehan has struggled to go deep into games, recording 16 or fewer outs in eight consecutive starts and 13 of his 19 outings overall in 2026. He last recorded 17 or more outs back on June 1 against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Boston has been rolling as of late, ranking in the top 10 in the league in both runs scored and OPS over the last 30 days. I think the Sox could get to Sheehan and chase him early from this game, especially since the Dodgers have held him under 100 pitches in 17 of his 19 appearances.

Phillies vs. Orioles Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared my pick for this game in SI Betting’s best MLB bets column , and I believe Boston is an intriguing bet to at least cover the run line in L.A.:

The Dodgers are 27 games over .500 this season, but they’re in danger of being swept by the Red Sox, who have won four games in a row and are running away with a wild card spot in the American League.

Emmet Sheehan is on the mound for L.A. tonight, and the Dodgers are just 8-11 in his 19 starts. That’s not a horrible record, but for a team that is 69-42, it’s concerning that over 25 percent of its losses have come with Sheehan on the bump.

The right-hander has a 4.95 ERA and a 4.40 FIP even though his expected ERA (3.77) actually ranks in the 61st percentile in 2026.

Sheehan hasn’t worked past the sixth inning in a start since June 1, and the Dodgers’ bullpen (4.01 ERA) is pretty average this season.

Meanwhile, Boston has been arguably the best team in baseball since June 15, going 30-11 to move out of last place in the AL East and into a playoff spot. Lefty Jake Bennett (2.74 ERA) is on the mound in this matchup, and he’s led Boston to a 6-5 record in 11 outings.

Bennett has an impressive 1.80 ERA over his last seven starts. So, can he lead the Sox to a win?

I’m going to at least take Boston to cover the run line in this one, as it has the second-best mark in the league as a road underdog (12-6) in 2026. Meanwhile, the Dodgers – even as great as they are – have covered the run line in just 17 of 52 games as a favorite at home.

Pick: Red Sox +1.5 (-136 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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