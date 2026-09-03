Red Sox vs. Orioles Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Thursday, Sept. 3

The Baltimore Orioles return home for a four-game weekend set against the Boston Red Sox starting on Thursday night.

The O’s won six of the first seven games on their road trip before dropping the final two in Colorado. Meanwhile, the Red Sox have been struggling as well, losing six of their last eight games.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Red Sox vs. Orioles on Thursday, Sept. 3.

Red Sox vs. Orioles Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Red Sox -1.5 (+134)

Orioles +1.5 (-162)

Moneyline

Red Sox -125

Orioles +104

Total

8.5 (Over -105/Under -114)

Red Sox vs. Orioles Probable Pitchers

Red Sox: Jake Bennett (9-6, 3.27 ERA)

Orioles: Brandon Young (9-3, 3.38 ERA)

Jake Bennett bounced back nicely last time out, throwing six shutout frames at Yankee Stadium in a 6-0 win. He allowed three runs in 5.2 innings against the O’s in July.

Brandon Young allowed just one run on five hits in seven innings against the A’s in his last start. He also threw 5.2 innings with three runs allowed in this matchup back in April.

Red Sox vs. Orioles How to Watch

Date: Thursday, Sept. 3

Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

How to Watch (TV): FOX

Red Sox record: 75-65

Orioles record: 69-71

Red Sox vs. Orioles Best MLB Prop Bets

Orioles Best MLB Prop Bet

Coby Mayo OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (+109)

Coby Mayo is 8 for 26 (.308) during his current seven-game hitting streak, scoring seven runs and racking up eight RBI in that span. He’ll be happy to see a southpaw on the mound as he’s batting .322 vs. LHP this season, including 1 for 3 against Bennett.

Red Sox vs. Orioles Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:

The O’s are back at home after a rough series in Colorado that ended with a walk-off loss last night. Baltimore is still in the thick of the AL Wild Card race, but losing that series against the Rockies was a tough blow.

The Sox haven’t been too hot themselves, losing two straight, four of five, and six of eight, but this is a good spot for them to bounce back as Baltimore didn’t have a travel day after a road trip out west.

With both teams fading in the last week, I’ll back the better overall squad tonight in Baltimore.

Pick: Red Sox -125

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