Red Sox vs. Rays Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, June 10

A crucial AL East matchup is set for Wednesday afternoon, as the Tampa Bay Rays look to sweep the Boston Red Sox to remain in first place in the AL East.

Tampa Bay enters this game in a tie with the New York Yankees for the top spot in the division, but New York is an underdog on the road in its series finale with the Cleveland Guardians. So, this is a spot where the Rays (23-9 at home) could pick up a game.

Boston has been a disappointment so far in 2026, sitting in last place in the division with a minus-12 run differential. The Red Sox have scored the second-fewest runs in MLB, and they have a tough test on Wednesday against All-Star right-hander Drew Rasmussen.

Jake Bennett (4.35 ERA) will make his third start of the season for Boston in this matinee matchup.

Let’s examine the odds, this pitching matchup, a player prop to bet and more for Red Sox vs. Rays on June 10.

Red Sox vs. Rays Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Red Sox +1.5 (-175)

Rays -1.5 (+144)

Moneyline

Red Sox: +129

Rays: -156

Total

7.5 (Over +100/Under -120)

Red Sox vs. Rays Probable Pitchers

Boston: Jake Bennett (1-1, 4.35 ERA)

Tampa Bay: Drew Rasmussen (5-2, 3.00 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Rays How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, June 10

Time: 1:10 p.m. EST

Venue: Tropicana Field

How to Watch (TV): NESN, Rays.TV

Red Sox record: 27-38

Rays record: 39-25

Red Sox vs. Rays Best MLB Prop Bets

Rays Best MLB Prop Bet

Junior Caminero 2+ Hits, Runs and RBIs (-121)

This season, Junior Caminero is hitting .277 with 14 home runs, 41 runs scored and 30 runs batted in for the Rays across 64 games. The one-time All-Star has a favorable matchup against Bennett on Wednesday afternoon, as he went 1-for-3 against the youngster in their previous meeting this season (back on May 7).

Caminero has nine runs, 14 hits and three runs batted in over the last two weeks (12 games), averaging over two hits, runs and RBIs per game.

He’s a great prop target in the early innings in this one, as Boston’s bullpen (second in ERA) has actually been pretty solid in 2026. Still, Caminero may be a little undervalued considering how often he’s come around to score for Tampa Bay in 2026.

Red Sox vs. Rays Prediction and Pick

Tampa Bay has a chance to complete the sweep and keep the Yankees at bay in the AL East standings, and I think it’ll do just that.

This is just the third outing of 2026 for Bennett, who allowed four runs in 5.1 innings in a loss to the Rays his last time out in early May.

The Rays remain one of the better offenses in MLB – they rank 15th in Weighted Runs Created Plus (wRC+) – while Boston is just 27th in wRC+ this season. On top of that, the Sox rank 27th in OPS and 29th in runs scored.

That simply won’t cut it against Rasmussen, who has a 3.05 expected ERA in the 2026 season and has led the Rays to a 7-5 mark in 12 starts. The veteran right-hander has allowed three or fewer runs in 10 of those outings, giving the team a pretty solid floor when he’s on the mound.

Boston has been better on the road (17-17) than at home, but the Rays are now 14 games over .500 at Tropicana Field after taking the first two games of this series. I expect them to roll in this series finale.

Pick: Rays Moneyline (-156 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $200 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet .