Reds vs. Brewers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, July 1

The Milwaukee Brewers are looking to continue their dominance against the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday night.

After dropping their last two games to the Cubs, the Brew Crew beat the Reds 5-3 and 7-2 in the first two games of this four-game set.

This comes after the Brewers swept the Reds in Cincinnati last week.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Reds vs. Brewers on Wednesday, July 1.

Reds vs. Brewers Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Reds +1.5 (-155)

Brewers -1.5 (+128)

Moneyline

Reds +135

Brewers -163

Total

9.0 (Over -105/Under -114)

Reds vs. Brewers Probable Pitchers

Reds: Andrew Abbott (5-4, 3.90 ERA)

Brewers: Shane Drohan (3-2, 2.12 ERA)

Andrew Abbott has been consistent this season for Cincinnati. He’s allowed three runs or fewer in each of his last 11 starts, totalling 18 ER in 61.1 IP (2.64 ERA) in that span.

Shane Drohan is putting up good numbers in his rookie season. The southpaw has been particularly great in his last two starts, allowing just one run on eight hits in 9.1 innings. That includes 4.1 innings of shutout ball in Cincinnati last week.

Reds vs. Brewers How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, July 1

Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

Venue: American Family Field

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Reds record: 39-45

Brewers record: 52-31

Reds vs. Brewers Best MLB Prop Bets

Reds Best MLB Prop Bet

Andrew Abbott UNDER 5.5 Hits Allowed (-142)

Andrew Abbott has allowed just shy of one hit per inning this season, with 87 hits in 90 frames thus far. Those numbers are a bit skewed by the 38 hits he allowed in 38.2 innings in his first seven starts, though.

Since then, the southpaw has allowed UNDER 5.5 hits in 9 of his last 11 starts. The Brewers are a tough team, but I think Abbott can keep them off balance tonight.

Reds vs. Brewers Prediction and Pick

While I like Abbott’s prop, I don’t necessarily like his team’s chances tonight.

The Brewers are simply a step or two above the Reds this season, and have been for a few years. Cincinnati is on its way up, but it’s going through some growing pains this year.

Milwaukee just swept the Reds and is 28-17 at home while Cincinnati is 20-23 on the road.

Pick: Brewers -163

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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