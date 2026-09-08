Reds vs. Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, Sept. 8

The Los Angeles Dodgers have won five games in a row and are -338 favorites on Tuesday night in Game 2 of their series with the Cincinnati Reds.

Cincy has fallen out of the playoff race in the National League despite a recent 7-3 stretch, sitting 7.5 games back of the Arizona Diamondbacks for the final wild card spot. The Reds have an awful run differential and are six games under .500, so it was unlikely that they’d ever make a run in August and September to truly put themselves in contention.

On Tuesday, a pair of lefties are set to take the mound, as Dodgers ace Tarik Skubal makes his seventh appearance for the team since he was acquired from Detroit at the deadline. The Reds will counter with Nick Lodolo, who allowed four or more runs in three of his five outings in August, ballooning his ERA to 5.08 this season.

The Dodgers have struggled on the run line all year, yet they are -149 to win by two or more runs in this outing.

Let’s dive right into the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for Tuesday night’s battle.

Reds vs. Dodgers Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Reds +1.5 (+124)

Dodgers -1.5 (-149)

Moneyline

Reds: +266

Dodgers: -338

Total

8 (Over -113/Under -107)

Reds vs. Dodgers Probable Pitchers

Cincinnati: Nick Lodolo (3-3, 5.08 ERA)

Dodgers: Tarik Skubal (8-7, 2.86 ERA)

Reds vs. Dodgers How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Sept. 8

Time: 10:10 p.m. EST

Venue: Dodger Stadium

How to Watch (TV): Spectrum SportsNet LA, Reds.TV

Reds record: 69-75

Dodgers record: 87-57

Reds vs. Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bets

Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bet

Mookie Betts to Hit a Home Run (+406)

In today’s edition of Daily Dinger – our best home run props at SI Betting – I broke down why Betts is worth a look against the Reds and Lodolo:

Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts hit his 18th home run of the season on Monday night, and I’m buying him to stay hot on Tuesday against Nick Lodolo and the Cincinnati Reds.

Lodolo has struggled in the 2026 season, posting a 5.08 ERA while allowing 16 home runs in 17 appearances. The southpaw has given up seven long balls since Aug. 1 and has allowed 12 runs over his last three starts.

Betts hasn’t found his All-Star form in the 2026 season, hitting .246 with 18 homers and a .730 OPS, but he’s been hot as of late, batting .360 with a pair of homers in the last week.

Over the last 28 days (24 games), Betts has homered five times while hitting .305 with a ,914 OPS. Even though he’s only 1-for-5 against Lodolo in his career, Betts is worth a look with this prop set at north of 4/1 on Tuesday.

Reds vs. Dodgers Prediction and Pick

The Dodgers have struggled on the run line at home all season, going 22-46 as a home favorite (covering in under 33 percent of their games) even after Monday’s 6-3 win.

So, I can’t pass up a chance to grab the Reds at plus money on the run line – even though they are the far worse team in this matchup.

Skubal has pitched pretty well for the Dodgers, posting a 3.03 ERA in six starts, but he has allowed 34 hits and eight walks in 35.2 innings of work, including a 10-hit outing in his last start.

As a Dodger, Skubal has not led the team to a win by more than one run, which goes back to the team’s struggles on the run line in 2026.

Lodolo has been up and down in 2026, but both of these teams are in the top-10 in MLB in batting average against left-handed pitching. So, there’s a chance the Reds give Lodolo enough run support to at least stay in this game on Tuesday night.

I don’t expect the Reds to win, but getting +124 odds for them to keep this game within a run is too favorable of a price to pass up.

Pick: Reds +1.5 (+124 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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