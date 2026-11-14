Is Rhamondre Stevenson Playing Sunday? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Patriots vs. Lions in NFL Week 10)

New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson suffered a knee injury in Week 9 against the Green Bay Packers, and he's officially questionable for Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions in Munich.

Earlier in the week it was reported that the initial diagnosis for Stevenson would knock him out for the next few weeks. The Patriots have a Week 11 bye, so in theory it would make sense to give Stevenson a week off on Sunday.

#Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson is expected to miss the next few weeks because of plantaris tendon issue in the back of his knee, sources say.



No surgery, just rest and rehab for Stevenson. pic.twitter.com/qnJngxsP4H — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 10, 2026

However, the starting running back has been pushing to play in this matchup, which has led to the questionable tag. The Patriots certainly could use Stevenson with second-year back TreVeyon Henderson already ruled out for this matchup.

DeMario Douglas said that Rhamondre Stevenson (knee) is trying to play Week 10, per @DougKyed. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) November 12, 2026

For now, it seems that Stevenson is 50/50 to play in Week 10. The Patriots may end up elevating a running back from the practice squad if the veteran back is trending towards sitting, but they do have another capable option in Corey Kiner, who has filled in nicely when called upon in 2026.

This season, Stevenson has played 64.6 percent of the Patriots' offensive snaps, carrying the ball 102 times for 399 yards and two scores. He's also been a threat through the air, catching 26 of his 31 targets for 258 yards and two more touchdowns.

While there's a chance Stevenson plays in Week 10, I'm eyeing Kiner in the prop market in this standalone matchup.

Best Patriots Prop Bet vs. Lions in NFL Week 10

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Corey Kiner Anytime TD (+115)

Stevenson was originally expected to miss this game – and potentially more time – which means he could be limited even if he suits up on Sunday. That opens the door for Kiner to at least split reps with the Pats starter in Week 10.

Kiner has outplayed TreVeyon Henderson (out) this season, and Henderson has missed multiple games in a row as well.

Last week, Kiner had eight carries for 55 yards and a score, and he’s averaging 4.9 yards per carry this season.

The Lions are just 19th in the league in EPA/Rush, allowing six rushing scores and 4.1 yards per carry through their first eight games.

This bet is a volume play, as Kiner could slot into a bellcow role in Week 10. In this high-powered New England offense, he’s worth a look to score again on Sunday.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $200 in bonus bets + 3 months of NBA League Pass when you make your first $5 bet .