Is Rico Dowdle Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Steelers vs. Browns in NFL Week 4)

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without a key part of their backfield in Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season, as Rico Dowdle (toe) has been ruled out for Thursday night's matchup with the Cleveland Browns.

Rico Dowdle (toe) listed out for Week 4. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) September 30, 2026

Dowdle was unable to practice in the lead up to this matchup, and he's now set to miss his second straight game. Last week, the Steelers relied heavily on veteran running back Jaylen Warren in Dowdle's place.

Warren played 90.3 percent of Pittsburgh's offensive snaps in the win over the Cincinnati Bengals, finishing with 127 rushing yards and 49 receiving yards. He is expected to handle a major workload again on Thursday.

Since the Steelers have a long layoff between tonight's game and their Week 5 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts, it's possible Dowdle will be able to return by then.

This season, Dowdle is averaging just 2.5 yards per carry, handling 15 rushes for 37 yards.

Here's a look at my favorite prop play for Pittsburgh with Warren set to lead the backfield for the second week in a row.

Best Steelers Prop Bet vs. Browns in NFL Week 4

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting's best props for this game why Warren is a great target in this Pittsburgh offense:

Jaylen Warren OVER 94.5 Rushing + Receiving Yards (-111)

Warren has gotten off to a strong start in 2026, averaging 5.7 yards per carry and 11.0 yards per reception. He’s coming off a monster showing in Week 3 against Cincinnati, playing 90.3 percent of the team’s snaps in the win.

The veteran back finished that game with 17 carries for 127 yards and three catches (on four targets) for 49 yards (176 yards from scrimmage). While Warren may not come near that number again in Week 4, I believe 94.5 total yards is a little low for him in this matchup.

During the first two weeks of the season, Warren finished with 73 and 77 rushing and receiving yards despite splitting time with Rico Dowdle. Since he’s set for another week as the bellcow in this offense, I think Warren is a must bet against a Browns team that is just 23rd in the NFL in EPA/Rush.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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