Is RJ Harvey Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Jaguars vs. Broncos in NFL Week 2)

Denver Broncos second-year running back RJ Harvey suffered a hamstring injury in Week 1 of the 2026 season, and he's listed as questionable for Week 2 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Harvey is "unlikely" to play in this matchup against Jacksonville with Denver looking to avoid an 0-2 start to the 2026 season.

Broncos RB R.J. Harvey, listed as questionable for Sunday’s game vs. the Jaguars due to a hamstring injury, is unlikely to play, per source. pic.twitter.com/FuuvcZkIZl — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 20, 2026

With Harvey not expected to play, the Broncos will lean more on veteran running back J.K. Dobbins and rookie Jonah Coleman on offense. It'll be interested to see how Denver handles special teams as well since Harvey opened the campaign as the team's kick returner.

In Week 1, Harvey played 51.0 percent of Denver's offensive snaps, handling the ball seven times. He had three carries for 18 yards and caught all four of his targets for 23 yards. The Broncos had the worst offense in EPA/Play in Week 1, including a No. 29 ranking in EPA/Rush.

Dobbins still paced the team on the ground, carrying the ball eight times for 36 yards, but he played just 43.1 percent of the snaps. Harvey has been Denver's preferred option on passing downs, so it'll be interesting to see how Sean Payton handles that in Week 2. Coleman played just three offensive snaps and did not record a touch in Week 1.

I'd bet on Dobbins to lead this Denver running game, but when it comes to the prop market, the SI Betting team is targeting a Denver receiver for the best play in this matchup.

Best Broncos Prop Bet vs. Jaguars

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Earlier this week, SI Betting's Iain MacMillan shared his favorite props for this game, and he's eyeing second-year receiver Pat Bryant:

Pat Bryant OVER 30.5 Receiving Yards (-114)

Pat Bryant led all Broncos receivers in targets last week, with six, hauling in four receptions for 42 yards. It's still not clear who the No. 1 receiver in Denver will be, but Bryant will clearly be one of the top options. Despite that, the betting market has his receiving yards total set at just 30.5 for their Week 2 game. That's a low enough number that I'll bet the OVER on it.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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