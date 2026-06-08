Road to the NBA Finals: NBA Playoff Predictions, Picks Spurs vs. Knicks Game 3

Can the New York Knicks take a 3-0 series lead in the NBA Finals?

Jalen Brunson and company took both games in San Antonio to open up this series with the Spurs, and now they have a chance to close things out with two wins in a row at home.

New York is favored in Game 3 at Madison Square Garden, but the Spurs have not gone down easy in these playoffs, winning multiple road games in the Western Conference Finals to advance.

All postseason long, I’ve placed at least one bet on every game, and Game 3 of the Finals is no different. The “Road to the NBA Finals” challenge is pretty simple, and it’s yielded some promising results in this series:

Bet on every game through the play-in tournament and playoffs

Bet can be a spread, total, moneyline, player prop or game prop

ENJOY POSTSEASON BASKETBALL!

So far in the NBA Finals editions of “Road to the NBA Finals” I’m 2-for-2!

Victor Wembanyama came through to hit a player prop in Game 1, and the Knicks covered the spread (and even won outright) as underdogs in Game 2. So, where should I go for Game 3 at Madison Square Garden?

This pick heads right back to the prop market, only I’m looking at a big man on the New York side – Karl-Anthony Towns.

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Karl-Anthony Towns OVER 33.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-116)

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why KAT is a great prop target in Game 3:

Karl-Anthony Towns has been arguably the Knicks’ best player in this series, controlling the game on both ends of the floor.

Not only has Towns been a great defender on Wembanyama, but he’s averaging 19.5 points, 12.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game in the Finals. Overall, Towns is averaging 17.3 points, 10.8 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game in the playoffs, putting him right around this number.

I think he’s worth a look to go OVER this total in Game 3, as he’s put up 38, 34, 36, 28, 32 and 31 PRA in his games since Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Towns has a huge role for the Knicks on both ends, and with Jalen Brunson struggling with his shooting, the Knicks need more scoring from KAT in this matchup.

He’s 2-for-2 on this prop in this series, and I think his rebounding (12.5 per game in the Finals) can help carry him over this number on Monday.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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