Rockets vs. Bucks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Oct. 28

Do the Houston Rockets have a case to win the NBA Finals this season?

Houston is off to a fast start, going 4-0, and it already upset the San Antonio Spurs in an early candidate for Game of the Year (I know, we’re only one week into the season).

After the Oklahoma City Thunder lost two key starters in Cason Wallace and Jalen Williams, Houston has a unique opportunity to get out of the conference in the 2026-27 season with Fred VanVleet back and running this offense.

Kevin Durant, Amen Thompson and Alperen Sengun (out tonight) is a pretty lethal trio, and the Rockets are favored to start the season at 5-0 on Wednesday night.

They’ll hit the road to take on the Milwaukee Bucks, who are in a complete rebuild after trading Giannis Antetokounmpo to Miami in the offseason. Still, the Bucks got their first win of the 2026-27 campaign on Monday night, upsetting the Indiana Pacers.

Can Milwaukee hang around at home?

Let’s dive into the odds from the best NBA betting sites , a player prop and my prediction for this matchup.

Rockets vs. Bucks Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Rockets -8.5 (-105)

Bucks +8.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Rockets: -345

Bucks: +275

Total

225.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Rockets vs. Bucks How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 28

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Fiserv Forum

How to Watch (TV): Space City Network, My 24 Milwaukee, Bucks App, NBA League Pass

Rockets record: 4-0

Bucks record: 1-3

Rockets vs. Bucks Injury Reports

Rockets Injury Report

Steven Adams – out

Alperen Sengun – out

Quadir Copeland – out

Julian Phillips – out

Marcus Smart – questionable

Bucks Injury Report

None to report

Rockets vs. Bucks Best NBA Prop Bet

Rockets Best NBA Prop Bet

Fred VanVleet 6+ Assists (-175)

FVV’s return has been massive for this Houston offense, which is No. 3 in offensive rating and No. 4 in effective field goal percentage.

Through four games, VanVleet is averaging 7.0 assists per game, picking up at least five in each matchup. While he’s only cleared this line once, this is an awesome matchup against the Bucks.

Milwaukee is 25th in opponent points per game and 22nd in opponent assists per game, so things are lining up well for Houston to have a big offensive showing tonight.

Rockets vs. Bucks Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in our NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I like Houston in a two-team moneyline parlay with the Knicks. I also don’t mind the Rockets to cover against a tanking Bucks team:

The Houston Rockets have some serious championship equity early on in the 2026-27 season, going 4-0 with key wins over the San Antonio Spurs, Dallas Mavericks and Atlanta Hawks.

Now, Houston goes on the road – without star center Alperen Sengun – to face the one-win Milwaukee Bucks. This Bucks team is ravaged after trading away Giannis Antetokounmpo, and it ranks 22nd in the NBA in net rating and 25th in opponent points per game.

The Houston offense has been on fire with Fred VanVleet at the controls, ranking third in offensive rating and fourth in effective field goal percentage. Ime Udoka’s teams have been synonymous with top-10 defenses, and the Bucks already have multiple losses by double digits this season.

Milwaukee isn’t a playoff contender, and the Rockets have not only won their four games, but they’ve covered the spread in all of them.

Pick: Rockets -8.5 (-105 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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