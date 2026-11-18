Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets have cooled off after a 5-0 start to the season, winning just six of their last 10 games. They were blown out on Monday on the second night of a back-to-back against the Miami Heat, but they’re favored on Wednesday against the Indiana Pacers.

Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring) remains out for an Indiana team that has playoff expectations in the East. The Pacers are just 3-7 in the 10 games that the star point guard has missed, sitting at just 5-9 through the first four weeks of the season.

Houston has a key injury on Wednesday as well, as star wing Amen Thompson is listed as questionable with left knee soreness.

Even if Thompson sits, the Rockets are still one of the most complete rosters in the NBA and rank in the top five in the league in both offensive and defensive rating.

Can they bounce back against a Pacers team that is down its best player?

Let’s examine the latest betting odds, a player prop and my prediction as these two playoff contenders square off on Nov. 18.

Rockets vs. Pacers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Rockets -7.5 (-112)

Pacers +7.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Rockets: -304

Pacers: +247

Total

225.5 (Over -106/Under -115)

Rockets vs. Pacers How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 18

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

How to Watch (TV): Space City Network, DAZN (IND), NBA League Pass

Rockets record: 11-4

Pacers record: 5-9

Rockets vs. Pacers Injury Reports

Rockets Injury Report

Clint Capela – out

Quadir Copeland – out

Julian Phillips – out

Amen Thompson – questionable

Pacers Injury Report

Tyrese Haliburton – out

Ben Sheppard – out

Johnny Furphy – out

T.J. McConnell – probable

Andrew Nembhard – questionable

Rockets vs. Pacers Best NBA Prop Bet

Rockets Best NBA Prop Bet

Kevin Durant OVER 1.5 3-Pointers (-151)

Each day, I share my favorite props for the NBA action , and I’m targeting Durant to clear this line for the fourth game in a row:

This season, Houston Rockets star Kevin Durant has taken a slight step back as a scorer with Houston getting even more players involved on offense, but he's still incredibly efficient.

The two-time NBA Finals MVP is shooting 48.5 percent from the field and 37.3 percent from 3, though he's taking just 3.9 shots from beyond the arc per game. Durant has picked up that volume a bit as of late, hitting two or more 3-pointers in each of his last three games.

Overall, KD has cleared this line in eight of the Rockets' 15 games in the 2026-27 season. I don't mind taking a shot on him in this market, especially with Thompson banged up. That could lead to more shots for Durant, and the Pacers rank 23rd in the NBA in opponent 3s made per game and 20th in opponent 3-point percentage.

Rockets vs. Pacers Prediction and Pick

There’s no doubt that Haliburton’s absence has derailed the start of the season for the Pacers, but this team is still 3-0 against the spread when set as a home underdog.

As long as McConnell and Nembhard suit up in this matchup, the Pacers have solid guard play that can compete with a Houston team that may not have Thompson in action.

The Rockets started the season red hot, but they’re barely over .500 in their last 10 games, losing badly to Miami on Monday night. The Houston offense has been one of the best in the league this season, but defensively it has taken a step back compared to previous seasons, ranking 11th in defensive rating.

The Rockets are also just 2-3 against the spread when favored on the road.

I don’t think the Pacers have the firepower to win this game outright, but there is a path for them to cover on Wednesday. Indy has some solid showings at home this month, including an upset of the Knicks in NBA Cup action and close losses to playoff contenders like Atlanta and Philly.

Pick: Pacers +7.5 (-108 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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