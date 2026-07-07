Rockies vs. Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, July 7

The Los Angeles Dodgers went to extra innings for the first time this season last night, but they prevailed in a 8-7 victory.

The Dodgers have now won five straight over the Rockies and six of eight matchups this season.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Rockies vs. Dodgers on Tuesday, July 7.

Rockies vs. Dodgers Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Rockies +1.5 (+112)

Dodgers -1.5 (-135)

Moneyline

Rockies +233

Dodgers -292

Total

9.5 (Over -112/Under -107)

Rockies vs. Dodgers Probable Pitchers

Rockies: Michael Lorenzen (3-9, 6.91 ERA)

Dodgers: Justin Wrobleski (10-2, 2.80 ERA)

Michael Lorenzen has brought his ERA down a bit in recent weeks. Since allowing eight runs in 3.1 innings to the Angels on June 3, the right-hander has allowed 12 ER in 25.1 IP (4.26 ERA) in his last five starts. He did throw five innings of three-run ball in a Rockies win against the Dodgers on April 19.

Justin Wrobleski has gone seven strong in each of his last two starts, allowing two runs to the Twins and three to the A’s while getting plenty of run support from the Dodgers’ bats. He threw seven innings of one-run ball against the Rockies in a 12-3 win on April 20.

Rockies vs. Dodgers How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, July 7

Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Dodger Stadium

How to Watch (TV): COLR, SNLA

Rockies record: 37-55

Dodgers record: 60-32

Rockies vs. Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bets

Rockies Best MLB Prop Bet

Cole Carrigg OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (+107)

Cole Carrigg is having a strong rookie season for Colorado. He’s batting .309 with an OPS of .978 through 25 games in the big leagues.

Since going 7 for 33 (.212) in his first nine games, the center fielder is 18 for 48 (.375) with a home run, two triples, and five doubles in his last 16 contests. He went 3 for 5 with two doubles last night against the Dodgers.

Rockies vs. Dodgers Prediction and Pick

This line makes it difficult to take the Dodgers as massive favorites. Earlier in the season, perhaps I would have given Lorenzen’s struggles. The veteran has been better recently, though, and the Rockies gave the Dodgers a scare last night.

It’s not an overly strong play, but I’ll take the Rockies at this +233 price tonight.

Pick: Rockies +233

Register with DraftKings today and get $200 in bonus bets instantly after making a $5 bet . Claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer by making a $5 deposit and making your first $5 wager.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.