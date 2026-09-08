Rockies vs. Yankees Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, Sept. 8

The MLB playoffs are approaching, and the New York Yankees received some massive news for their playoff push ahead of Tuesday’s series opener with the Colorado Rockies:

Aaron Judge is back!

The superstar outfielder has not played since May 31 due to a stress fracture in his rib, but Judge was activated off the injured list on Monday and should be in the starting lineup on Tuesday night.

The Yankees are heavily favored in this matchup against a Colorado team that has been eliminated from playoff contention and has a minus-140 run differential in the 2026 season.

AL Cy Young candidate Cam Schlittler (2.04 ERA) is on the mound for New York in this matchup against Colorado’s Gabriel Hughes (6.19 ERA). The Rockies are just 3-8 with Hughes on the bump this season, and they’re 22 games under .500 on the road.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction as the Yankee Captain makes his return to the lineup.

Rockies vs. Yankees Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Rockies +1.5 (+128)

Yankees -1.5 (-155)

Moneyline

Rockies: +279

Yankees: -358

Total

8 (Over -110/Under -110)

Rockies vs. Yankees Probable Pitchers

Colorado: Gabriel Hughes (0-6, 6.19 ERA)

New York: Cam Schlittler (12-6, 2.04 ERA)

Rockies vs. Yankees How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Sept. 8

Time: 7:05 p.m. EST

Venue: Yankee Stadium

How to Watch (TV): YES Network, Rockies.TV

Rockies record: 55-88

Yankees record: 81-62

Rockies vs. Yankees Best MLB Prop Bets

Yankees Best MLB Prop Bet

Aaron Judge to Hit a Home Run (+242)

Of course I’m going to bet on Judge in his return to the lineup, especially against this Rockies staff. He’s one of my favorite home run props of the day, which I shared in today’s edition of Daily Dinger :

Aaron Judge hit 17 home runs in 59 games before he was sidelined for three months due to a stress fracture in his rib, and I expect the Yankees slugger to pick up right where he left off on Tuesday.

New York takes on a Colorado team that has one of the worst pitching staffs in MLB, and right-hander Gabriel Hughes (6.19 ERA) is expected to get the start tonight. Hughes allowed at least one home run in each of his starts in August, and he will have his hands full with Judge, who had a .907 OPS before going down.

This season, 12 of Judge’s 17 home runs have come against right-handed pitching, and the Yankees star was hitting much better at home before hitting the injured list, posting a .268 batting average and a .996 OPS.

The Rockies have the fifth-worst bullpen ERA in MLB (4.77), so I wouldn't be shocked if Judge puts one out even after Hughes exits on Tuesday. This is a fun prop for the three-time MVP in his first game since May.

Rockies vs. Yankees Prediction and Pick

The Yankees are 18-11 in Schlittler’s starts this season, and 15 of those wins have come by two or more runs. The AL Cy Young candidate ranks in the 90th percentile in expected ERA and the 84th percentile in expected batting average against this season, and he should shut down a Rockies offense that is 29th in the league in Weighted Runs Created Plus (wRC+).

So, I don’t mind taking New York on the run line against a Colorado team that has just 55 wins in the 2026 season and is 22 games under .500 on the road.

The Rockies are just 3-8 in Hughes’ 11 outings, and he’s posted a 8.68 ERA in six appearances since Aug. 1.

While the New York offense has not been one of the best in the league with Judge missing so much time, the Yankees are No. 1 in team ERA and have the best run differential in the American League.

I’ll trust the Yanks at home in this series opener.

Pick: Yankees -1.5 (-155 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $150 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet .