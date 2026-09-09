Rockies vs. Yankees Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, Sept. 9

The New York Yankees opened their three-game set with the Colorado Rockies with a win on Tuesday night, covering the run line behind a gem from ace Cam Schlittler.

Now, New York is heavily favored once again with Will Warren (4.16 ERA) on the mound against Colorado’s Tomoyuki Sugano (5.19 ERA).

The Rockies have won 15 of Sugano’s 25 outings this season, despite the fact that the right-hander ranks in the first percentile in both expected ERA and expected BAA this season.

Meanwhile, New York used Warren out of the bullpen in his first outing this month, and it appears the right-hander could be the odd-man out in the rotation when the playoffs roll around.

Here’s a look at how I’m betting on this matchup, including a player prop for one of the Yankees’ top power hitters.

Rockies vs. Yankees Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Rockies +1.5 (-102)

Yankees -1.5 (-118)

Moneyline

Rockies: +208

Yankees: -258

Total

9 (Over -112/Under -108)

Rockies vs. Yankees Probable Pitchers

Colorado: Tomoyuki Sugano (12-8, 5.19 ERA)

New York: Will Warren (9-6, 4.16 ERA)

Rockies vs. Yankees How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Sept. 9

Time: 7:05 p.m. EST

Venue: Yankee Stadium

How to Watch (TV): YES Network, Rockies.TV

Rockies record: 55-89

Yankees record: 82-62

Rockies vs. Yankees Best MLB Prop Bets

Yankees Best MLB Prop Bet

Cody Bellinger to Hit a Home Run (+494)

Bellinger is nearly 5/1 to go deep on Wednesday, but he has a favorable matchup against Sugano. I picked him as one of my favorite home run props in today’s edition of Daily Dinger :

One of the easiest pitchers to bet on to allow a home run this season is Colorado Rockies right-hander Tomoyuki Sugano.

After leading the American League in homers allowed in 2025 as a member of the Baltimore Orioles, Sugano has given up 27 homers in 25 appearances this season, posting a 5.19 ERA.

There are a ton of New York Yankees sluggers to choose from in this matchup, but I’m going with outfielder Cody Bellinger, who is 3-for-6 with a 1.071 OPS against Sugano in his career.

Bellinger has yet to take the Rockies right-hander deep, but he’s been solid since coming off the injured list, homering once while batting .290 in 15 games (14 starts). At nearly 5/1, Bellinger is worth a shot with the short porch at Yankee Stadium calling his name.

Rockies vs. Yankees Prediction and Pick

These teams used some late offense to combine for eight runs in Tuesday’s series opener, and I think the bats could come alive again with this pitching matchup.

Sugano’s struggles this season are well-documented, even if the Rockies are winning more often than not when he starts. He has an expected ERA of 6.80 and an expected batting average against of .312, ranking in the first percentile in barrel percentage and the 12th percentile in hard-hit percentage.

Warren has been better in 2026, but not by much.

The Yankees right-hander ranks in the 29th percentile in expected ERA and the 17th percentile in expected BAA this season. He has a 5.12 ERA over his last 13 games (11 starts), including four starts during that stretch with at least five runs allowed.

With Aaron Judge back in the New York lineup, I think the Yankees can improve upon some of their offensive numbers that have dwindled without him. New York still is a top-12 team in Weighted Runs Created Plus (wRC+), and it should be able to get to the Rockies’ bullpen as well, which is 26th in MLB with a 4.79 ERA.

Pick: OVER 9 (-112 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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