Royals vs. Astros Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Thursday, Sept. 17

The Houston Astros are looking to avoid falling under .500 as they host the Kansas City Royals in the rubber match of their three-game set.

The Astros have seen their AL West lead slip away thanks to a recent cold spell, going 1-4 in their last five games and 3-7 in their last 10. They’re now tied with the Rangers, who are both one game back of the final AL Wild Card spot.

Houston desperately needs a win against the lowly Royals, who lost three straight before last night’s win, before the Braves come to town this weekend.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Royals vs. Astros on Thursday, Sept. 17.

Royals vs. Astros Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Royals +1.5 (-163)

Astros -1.5 (+135)

Moneyline

Royals +128

Astros -155

Total

9 (Over -102/Under -118)

Royals vs. Astros Probable Pitchers

Royals: Seth Lugo (7-8, 4.99 ERA)

Astros: Miguel Ullola (0-0, 3.38 ERA)

Seth Lugo has settled down with five runs allowed in 10 innings in his last two starts after getting roughed up for nine runs in 3.2 innings in Cleveland to end August.

Miguel Ullola will serve as the opener for the Astros tonight. He’s thrown three straight scoreless innings, including as the opener in Tampa Bay last week.

Royals vs. Astros How to Watch

Date: Thursday, Sept. 17

Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

Venue: Daikin Park

How to Watch (TV): FOX

Royals record: 67-85

Astros record: 76-76

Royals vs. Astros Best MLB Prop Bets

Royals Best MLB Prop Bet

Carter Jensen OVER 1.5 Bases (+141)

Carter Jensen came through for us last night with an RBI double, and I’m going right back to the Royals slugger tonight.

Jensen has now gone OVER 1.5 bases in five straight starts, and he’s raised his batting average 11 points during a 16 for 48 (.333) stretch with five home runs, eight doubles, and a triple in that span.

Royals vs. Astros Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:

There have been six and seven runs in the first two games of this series, and I don’t see these teams getting to double digits tonight.

The Royals finally scored more than three runs in last night’s 5-2 win, but they had scored just four runs in their previous three games. The Astros haven’t been too great either, scoring 15 runs in their last six contests.

Seth Lugo has been solid for Kansas City, and even with the Astros using an opener, I can’t see the Royals scoring more than a few runs.

Pick: UNDER 9 (-118)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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