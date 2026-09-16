Royals vs. Astros Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, Sept. 16

The Houston Astros look to stay atop the AL West as they continue their series against the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday night.

The Astros got swept in Tampa Bay to end their road trip, but returned home with a 4-2 win last night. That was the third straight loss for the Royals, who have now lost five of their last seven games.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Royals vs. Astros on Wednesday, Sept. 16.

Royals vs. Astros Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Royals +1.5 (-156)

Astros -1.5 (+129)

Moneyline

Royals +138

Astros -167

Total

8 (Over -108/Under -112)

Royals vs. Astros Probable Pitchers

Royals: Daniel Lynch (5-5, 3.52 ERA)

Astros: Cristian Javier (2-5, 5.50 ERA)

Daniel Lynch bounced back with five two-run innings last time out after allowing five runs in five innings in his previous start.

Cristian Javier has allowed just two runs on four hits in 11 innings against the Diamondbacks and Phillies in his last two starts.

Royals vs. Astros How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Sept. 16

Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Daikin Park

How to Watch (TV): ROYL, SCHN

Royals record: 66-85

Astros record: 76-75

Royals vs. Astros Best MLB Prop Bets

Royals Best MLB Prop Bet

Carter Jensen OVER 1.5 Bases (+146)

Carter Jensen is having a strong end to the season for the Royals. He’s gone 20 for 62 (.323) with seven home runs, seven doubles, and one triple in his last 17 games.

The Royals catcher has gone OVER 1.5 bases in 12 of those 17 contests, including four of his last five and nine of 11 games in September.

Royals vs. Astros Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:

The Astros should be bigger favorites tonight, and I’d consider the -1.5 (+129) as well.

The Royals have scored four runs during their three-game losing streak, and Houston returned home with a 4-2 win to open the series last night.

Daniel Lynch has been respectable for the Royals, but he rarely works deep into games and Kansas City’s bullpen has a 4.99 ERA.

Meanwhile, Cristian Javier has allowed a single run in each of his last two starts against the Diamondbacks and Phillies. I don’t see him having much trouble against this Kansas City lineup tonight.

Pick: Astros -167

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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