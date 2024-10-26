Saints vs. Chargers Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 8 (Bet on This Rookie)
The New Orleans Saints have dropped five games in a row and are well out of the playoff race in the NFC heading into a Week 8 matchup with the 3-3 Los Angeles Chargers.
Both of these teams played in primetime in Week 7 with the Saints losing badly to Denver on Thursday night and the Chargers losing on a last-second field goal against Arizona on Monday night.
One of these teams will bounce back with a win, and there are plenty of ways to bet on this interconference matchup.
I’m focused on the anytime touchdown scorer market for Sunday’s matchup, especially when it comes to Chargers rookie Ladd McConkey.
Let’s break down three picks for the Saints-Chargers clash in Week 8.
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Saints vs. Chargers
- Ladd McConkey Anytime TD (+165)
- J.K. Dobbins Anytime TD (-125)
- Alvin Kamara Anytime TD (+125)
Ladd McConkey Anytime TD (+165)
Rookie Ladd McConkey didn’t find the end zone in Week 7, but he’s scored two touchdowns in six games for the Chargers, reeling in 24 of his 39 targets.
Over the last two weeks, McConkey has been targeted 15 times, and he’s seen at least six targets in five of his six games. That’s a solid floor for a young player, and now he faces a weak Saints defense that ranks dead last in the NFL in yards per play allowed.
With McConkey shaping up as the Chargers’ top option in the passing game, he’s worth a bet in Week 8.
J.K. Dobbins Anytime TD (-125)
This is a prime matchup for J.K. Dobbins after the Saints allowed 88 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns to Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams in Week 7.
On the season, the Saints have allowed 5.4 yards per carry – the worst mark in the NFL – and nine rushing touchdowns (the third most in the league).
Dobbins has found the end zone in three of his five matchups this season, and I expect him to have a big day on Sunday.
Alvin Kamara Anytime TD (+125)
The Saints’ offense is in flux right now with Derek Carr banged up, so the only player I’d trust in this market is running back Alvin Kamara.
Kamara was limited to just 13 touches for 24 yards in Week 7, but he should find some more running room against a Chargers defense that is allowing 4.6 yards per carry on the season.
Kamara has seven scores in seven games, finding the end zone in four matchups. He is a solid bounce-back candidate in Week 8.
