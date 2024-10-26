Saints vs. Chargers Best NFL Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 (Count on Chargers Ground Game)
The Chargers will look to shake off a Monday Night Football loss to the Arizona Cardinals back at home against the struggling New Orleans Sasints.
The Saints are out of sorts without quarterback Derek Carr, but with a healthy Taysom Hill, can the team unlock another part of its offense? I'm eyeing Hill in the player prop market as well as both Chargers' key players Justin Herbert and J.K. Dobbins.
Here's three player props for this Week 8 action.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Saints vs. Chargers in Week 8
- Taysom Hill OVER 14.5 Rushing Yards
- Justin Herbert UNDER 203.5 Passing Yards
- J.K. Dobbins OVER 74.5 Rushing Yards
Taysom Hill OVER 14.5 Rushing Yards
Hill is back from a rib injury and will likely be called upon to give Spencer Rattler a bit of relief as he continues to fill in for Derek Carr under center.
The swiss-army knife quarterback has gone over this total in the three games he has played and with Rattler struggling through two starts, I imagine the team tries to implement a more conservative game plan that revolves around Hill pushing the pile forward.
Justin Herbert UNDER 203.5 Passing Yards
The Saints pass defense has been a lock down unit all season, ranking third in EPA/Dropback. With the Chargers’ more run-based approach, the team has the seventh lowest pass-play percentage, I envision the team keeps this one in the hands of its running backs.
While Herbert has gone over this mark in two straight games, the four prior were under 200 yards let alone this total. I’m going to bank on some regression with a tricky matchup and for Herbert to go under.
J.K. Dobbins OVER 74.5 Rushing Yards
If the Chargers are going to lean on the ground game, as the team should, this should be a big effort for Dobbins.
The Saints have an elite secondary, but the rush defense has been a disaster for head coach Dennis Allen, ranking 31st in EPA/Rush.
Dobbins is the clear top back in this Chargers offense, getting at least 14 carries in every game since Week 1, and with an advantageous matchup I like backing him to surpass this rush total.
