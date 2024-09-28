Saints vs. Falcons Best NFL Prop Bets for Week 4 (Ray-Ray McCloud is Atlanta's Secret Weapon)
The Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints will face each other for the first time this season on Sunday afternoon of Week 4.
With the long list of injuries the Saints are dealing with, the Falcons are listed as 3-point favorites. With that in mind, the smart way to bet on this game may be to target a couple of player props. That's exactly what I'm going to do in this article.
Saints vs. Falcons Player Props
- Ray-Ray McCloud OVER 3.5 Receptions (+116)
- Rashid Shaheed Longest Reception OVER 21.5 yards (-114)
Ray-Ray McCloud OVER 3.5 Receptions (+116)
Ray-Ray McCloud has become an underrated weapon on this Falcons offense. He's third on the team in targets this season with 15, hauling in nine of them for 111 yards. If he continues to play a big role in their offense, there's a great chance we can cash this plus-money prop on him to haul in at least four receptions on Sunday.
Rashid Shaheed Longest Reception OVER 21.5 yards (-114)
Rashid Shaheed is the deep option for the Saints' offense. He's averaging 24.1 yards per reception this season which means if he records just one reception at his season average, we're going to cash this prop bet on his longest catch being at least 22 yards.
This bet seems like a no-brainer based on how the Saints' utilize him.
