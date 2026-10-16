Saints vs. Giants Score Prediction for NFL Week 6 (Can New York Keep Unbeaten Streak Alive?)

The New York Giants bring a three-game unbeaten streak into their Week 6 matchup against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday afternoon.

The Giants bounced back nicely after losing Jaxson Dart in Los Angeles, beating the Titans and Cardinals at home. It looked like they might suffer their second loss of the season last week in Washington, but the clock ran out on the Commanders for a 27-27 tie.

It’s been a different story for the Saints. After upsetting the Ravens on the road, they’ve lost to the Raiders, Falcons, and Vikings. All three of those games were at home.

The Saints did beat the Giants 26-14 last year, though.

Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s where I’m leaning for this Week 6 matchup with a final score prediction.

Saints vs. Giants Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Saints -1.5 (+100)

Giants +1.5 (-120)

Moneyline

Saints: -112

Giants: -108

Total

45.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Line Movement: The spread has moved a bit since the odds opened for this game. The Saints are now -1.5 favorites at +100 after the Giants opened at -1.5 (-110). The total hasn’t moved from 45.5, though.

Saints vs. Giants Final Score Prediction

SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan broke down this game in his Road to 272 Bets column, in which he picks each game every week:

The Giants continue to find ways to win games they don't deserve to win, so I'm going to continue to fade them in the coming weeks. The Giants are 20th in success rate and 26th in opponent success rate through the first five weeks.

Let's also consider the level of competition each team has had to face. The Saints have faced the Lions, Ravens, Raiders, Falcons, and Vikings, whereas the Giants have had to play the Cowboys, Rams, Titans, Cardinals, and Commanders. Their recent three-game stretch has led people to believe they're a better team than they are.

I'll back the Saints as slight one-point favorites.

Pick: Saints -1 (-107) via BetRivers

The odds pretty much confirm what MacMillan mentioned, right? The Giants are 3-1-1 and at home, yet are ever-so-slight underdogs against a 1-4 Saints team.

I do agree that the Saints should win this game, and I expect it to be a higher-scoring affair.

The Giants have only allowed 21.2 points per game, but I’m not letting that fool me as it's skewed a bit by the seven allowed to Tennessee. Meanwhile, the Saints have deserved better than their 30.2 points allowed per contest.

Final Score Prediction: Saints 27, Giants 23

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