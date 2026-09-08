Saints vs. Lions Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 1
In this story:
The New Orleans Saints were one of the hottest teams to close out the 2025 season, and now they'll try to carry that momentum into the 2026 campaign.
They'll start their season as significant underdogs against the Detroit Lions, who are looking to bounce back after a disappointing 2025 season in which they missed the playoffs entirely.
Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet on this anticipated Week 1 game.
Saints vs. Lions Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Saints +6.5 (+100)
- Lions -6.5 (-122)
Moneyline
- Saints +275
- Lions -340
Total
- OVER 49.5 (-115)
- UNDER 49.5 (-105)
Saints vs. Lions How to Watch
- Date: Sunday September 13
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Ford Field
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Saints record: 0-0
- Lions record: 0-0
Saints vs. Lions Betting Trends
- The Saints are 7-3 against the spread in their last 10 games vs. the Lions
- The OVER is 7-3 in the last 10 meetings between these two teams
- The Saints are 7-3 against the spread in their last 10 games
- The UNDER is 8-2 in the Saints' last 10 games
- The Lions are 3-7 against the spread in their last 10 games
- The OVER is 7-3 in the Lions' last 10 games
Saints vs. Lions Key Player to Watch
- Jahmyr Gibbs, RB - Detroit Lions
Jahmyr Gibbs enters the 2026 season as one of the betting favorites to be named the NFL's Offensive Player of the Year. He no longer has to split carries with David Montgomery, which should do nothing but increase his production. He ran for 1,223 yards and 13 touchdowns last season, as well as hauling in 77 receptions for 616 yards and five touchdowns through the air.
Saints vs. Lions Prediction and Best Bet
In the Week 1 edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I made the case for betting on the Lions to win and cover the spread:
I'm ready to fade this Saints team early in the season. Pundits across the country have been hyping the Saints up this offseason because of a strong end to their 2025 campaign. Not enough people have talked about the fact that four of their last five games were wins against the likes of the Buccaneers, Panthers, Jets, and Titans. They also lost to the Falcons (twice) and the Dolphins in their final seven weeks after the BYE. They didn't show any level of competence against a good team, so I'm not ready to crown them the bounce-back team of the season.
Meanwhile, the Detroit Lions are my Super Bowl pick. They were better than their record showed last season, finishing the year third in DVOA and sixth in Net Yards per Play. The loss of David Montgomery is an addition by subtraction, as Jahmyr Gibbs will now get more chances to showcase his game-changing capabilities.
I think the Lions win this one in a blowout.
Pick: Lions -6.5 (-122) via FanDuel
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets