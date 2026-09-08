Saints vs. Lions Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 1

The New Orleans Saints were one of the hottest teams to close out the 2025 season, and now they'll try to carry that momentum into the 2026 campaign.

They'll start their season as significant underdogs against the Detroit Lions, who are looking to bounce back after a disappointing 2025 season in which they missed the playoffs entirely.

Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet on this anticipated Week 1 game.

Saints vs. Lions Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Saints +6.5 (+100)

Lions -6.5 (-122)

Moneyline

Saints +275

Lions -340

Total

OVER 49.5 (-115)

UNDER 49.5 (-105)

Saints vs. Lions How to Watch

Date: Sunday September 13

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Venue: Ford Field

How to Watch (TV): FOX

Saints record: 0-0

Lions record: 0-0

Saints vs. Lions Betting Trends

The Saints are 7-3 against the spread in their last 10 games vs. the Lions

The OVER is 7-3 in the last 10 meetings between these two teams

The Saints are 7-3 against the spread in their last 10 games

The UNDER is 8-2 in the Saints' last 10 games

The Lions are 3-7 against the spread in their last 10 games

The OVER is 7-3 in the Lions' last 10 games

Saints vs. Lions Key Player to Watch

Jahmyr Gibbs, RB - Detroit Lions

Jahmyr Gibbs enters the 2026 season as one of the betting favorites to be named the NFL's Offensive Player of the Year. He no longer has to split carries with David Montgomery, which should do nothing but increase his production. He ran for 1,223 yards and 13 touchdowns last season, as well as hauling in 77 receptions for 616 yards and five touchdowns through the air.

Saints vs. Lions Prediction and Best Bet

In the Week 1 edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I made the case for betting on the Lions to win and cover the spread:

I'm ready to fade this Saints team early in the season. Pundits across the country have been hyping the Saints up this offseason because of a strong end to their 2025 campaign. Not enough people have talked about the fact that four of their last five games were wins against the likes of the Buccaneers, Panthers, Jets, and Titans. They also lost to the Falcons (twice) and the Dolphins in their final seven weeks after the BYE. They didn't show any level of competence against a good team, so I'm not ready to crown them the bounce-back team of the season.

Meanwhile, the Detroit Lions are my Super Bowl pick. They were better than their record showed last season, finishing the year third in DVOA and sixth in Net Yards per Play. The loss of David Montgomery is an addition by subtraction, as Jahmyr Gibbs will now get more chances to showcase his game-changing capabilities.

I think the Lions win this one in a blowout.

Pick: Lions -6.5 (-122) via FanDuel

Follow Iain on X and Instagram

Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get up to $1,000 in bonus bets. Register now and make a $5 wager each day for five days to claim your FanDuel promo code offer today.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!